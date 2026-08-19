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Mississauga man charged in child luring investigation

York Regional Police release photo of accused and seek more victims
John Thompson, 52, of Mississauga faces a number of charges related to child sex crimes.
John Thompson, 52, of Mississauga faces a number of charges related to child sex crimes.York Regional Police
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Ontario
Crime
Mississauga
York Regional Police
Child Exploitation
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