Mississauga man charged in child luring investigation

TORONTO — York Regional Police have charged a 52-year-old Mississauga man with multiple child sexual abuse and exploitation offences after a months-long investigation.Investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation Section began the probe in September 2025. The suspect used an online platform to arrange meetings with youths he believed were under the age of 16 for the purpose of committing sexual offences.Over seven months, the man sent messages under several aliases, including ‘Scanner’, ‘Competentist’, ‘James Thomas’, ‘JP T’ and ‘Confessionator’.In May 2026, the Ontario Provincial Police advised York Regional Police that they were investigating similar allegations involving the same suspect. The man was charged in June 2026 in connection with both investigations..John Thompson, 52, of Mississauga faces two counts of making child sexual abuse and exploitation material, three counts of luring a person under 16 years by means of telecommunication, one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child under 18, and one count of possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.Police have released a photo of the accused and believe there may be additional victims.Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7078