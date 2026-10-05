Mississauga mayoral race a three-way tie three weeks out

TORONTO — Bonnie Crombie, Carolyn Parrish and Alvin Tedjo are inside four points of one another in the Mississauga mayoral race, a Liaison Strategies survey released Monday found, with the three challengers due at a city-hall debate tonight and advance polls opening Tuesday.Among decided and leaning voters, Crombie sits at 30%, incumbent Parrish at 29% and Tedjo at 26%. Dipika Damerla is at 11%, and 4% would vote for someone else. Before leaners are counted, Crombie has 23%, Parrish 22%, Tedjo 18% and Damerla 8%, with 26% still undecided — the same undecided share as in August.Tedjo was at 12% in Liaison’s previous survey, taken August 11–12 and released August 14, when Crombie and Parrish were tied at 35%. The new survey, of 1,000 residents by interactive voice recording from October 2 to 4, puts his gain at 14 points over seven weeks. .David Valentin, principal at Liaison, said the rise lines up with more earned media since August, when Crombie dominated coverage, and that the race has tightened without shrinking the undecided pool.Policorner is hosting a 90-minute debate tonight at Mississauga City Hall. Crombie, Tedjo and Damerla are confirmed. Parrish told INsauga she will not take part, citing other commitments. Election day is October 26, and advance voting runs October 6 to 11.The Peel Regional Police Association endorsed Tedjo on September 21, its first Mississauga mayoral endorsement, as he pledged more officers and a vehicle-theft plan. Liaison did not attribute his gain to the endorsement.Crombie was mayor from 2014 until 2024, when she resigned to lead the Ontario Liberals, then left that job after a leadership review and after failing to win a seat in the 2025 provincial election. Parrish, a former councillor and Liberal MP, won the 2024 byelection to replace her.