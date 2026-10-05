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Mississauga mayoral race a three-way tie three weeks out

Tedjo doubles support to 26% as Crombie, Parrish and Tedjo sit inside four points
Tedjo has doubled his support since August.
Tedjo has doubled his support since August.Composition
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Ontario
Mayor
Mississauga
Elections
Bonnie Crombie
Municipal Politics
Carolyn Parrish
Alvin Tedjo
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