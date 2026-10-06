Mississauga volunteer stabbed putting up election signs

TORONTO — Mississauga mayoral candidate Alvin Tedjo says a campaign volunteer was attacked with a knife Monday night while installing election signs, and that the injuries were not life-threatening.Tedjo, the Ward 2 councillor, said the volunteer was putting up signs in the Park Royal area, near Truscott Dr. and Southdown Rd., at about 7:30 p.m. In a statement Tuesday he said he had spoken to the volunteer and to Peel Regional Police.“Last night, one of our volunteers was confronted by a stranger and attacked with a knife while installing election signs,” Tedjo said. “Thankfully, our volunteer only suffered non-life-threatening injuries.”The volunteer was with his adult son when a stranger objected to the sign going on a lawn. “They said ‘We don’t want that here, I don’t want that here,’” Tedjo said. The volunteer replied that the homeowner had given permission, “and then it escalated from there.”Tedjo said he did not have the full medical details. “A knife was brandished and put in his face and he was hurt by it and police are investigating,” he said. He also said a suspect was arrested. Peel Regional Police said it was still gathering information..Tedjo said people can disagree on politics, but “no one should ever face violence for participating in our democracy or working to make our city a better place.”The attack landed on the first day of advance voting. Mississauga votes October 26. A Liaison Strategies poll released Monday had former mayor Bonnie Crombie at 30%, incumbent Carolyn Parrish at 29% and Tedjo at 26%.Crombie, also casting an advance ballot Tuesday, said she had just spoken to Tedjo. “We certainly have seen an uptick in some very negative behaviour,” she told CityNews. “I’ve just gotten off the phone with Alvin Tedjo when I heard about the volunteer attacked with a knife. That is completely unacceptable. I hope the person is alright.” Tedjo has made public safety the centre of his campaign. On September 21 the Peel Regional Police Association endorsed him, which the union said was the first time it had backed a Mississauga mayoral candidate. Association president Adrian Woolley said Tedjo “understands that public safety is not just a slogan, it’s a responsibility.” Tedjo said that day that residents “have never felt more unsafe,” and pledged to push for more officers.