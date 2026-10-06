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Mississauga volunteer stabbed putting up election signs

Alvin Tedjo says a stranger objected to a lawn sign, then they pulled out a knife and attacked.
Alvin Tedjo says a campaign volunteer was attacked with a knife Monday night
Alvin Tedjo says a campaign volunteer was attacked with a knife Monday night@alvintedjo on Instagram
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