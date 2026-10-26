Mississauga voters choose between Parrish, Crombie and Tedjo Monday

TORONTO — Mississauga voters cast ballots Monday in a mayoral race that has tightened into a three-way contest between incumbent Carolyn Parrish, former mayor Bonnie Crombie and city councillor Alvin Tedjo.Polls from Liaison Strategies and others put the three within a few points of one another among decided and leaning voters, with Crombie holding a narrow edge in the most recent survey. Results will be known after polls close at 8 p.m.Voting is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at any location in a resident’s ward. Advance polls earlier this month drew more than 44,000 ballots — a 57% increase over 2022 — according to the city.Property taxes, development charges and overall city spending have dominated the campaign.Crombie has pledged to hold tax increases at or below inflation and scrap a proposed $2.5-billion city centre redevelopment. Parrish has pointed to potential savings from taking over certain regional services and said she wants tax hikes kept close to inflation. Tedjo has focused on housing delivery and cost control.Crombie served as mayor from 2014 until she resigned in 2024 to lead the Ontario Liberal Party. She stepped down as party leader earlier this year after failing to win a seat in the 2025 provincial election. Parrish, a former councillor and MP, won a 2024 byelection to succeed her.The winner will serve until 2030. Unofficial results will be posted on the city’s election site after polls close.