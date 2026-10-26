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Mississauga voters choose between Parrish, Crombie and Tedjo Monday

Tight three-way race decides who controls city spending and taxes.
Polls put the three within a few points of one another
Polls put the three within a few points of one anotherIllustration
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Ontario
Taxpayers
Mississauga
Bonnie Crombie
Carolyn Parrish
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Western Standard
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