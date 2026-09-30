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Mixed reaction about potential destruction of almost 40k residential school records

The Supreme Court's 2017 decision to destroy the testimonies of residential school survivors has come under scrutiny by some in the indigenous community who feel their stories will be lost
Kamloops Residential School, 1930.
Kamloops Residential School, 1930.Archives Deschâtelets-NDC, Fonds Deschâtelets
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National Centre For Truth And Reconciliation
Indigenous Peoples In Canada
Assembly Of First Nations
Indian Residential School System
Canada’s residential schools
Independent Assessment Process
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