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Mixed reactions after Ottawa and Alberta announce major energy agreement

Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Carbon Tax
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Franco Terrazzano
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Canadian Chamber Of Commerce
Abpol
Business Council Of Alberta
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Shannon Stubbs
Carbon Taxes
Environmental Defence Canada
Heather Exner-Pirot
Memorandum Of Understanding
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
Candace Laing
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