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MLB issues warning to San Francisco Giants pitchers after Bible verses appear on 'pride night' caps

The MLB has issued a warning to three players of the San Francisco Giants after adding Bible verses to their "pride night" caps.
MLB warns New York Giants pitchers after Bible verses appear on 'pride night' caps
MLB warns New York Giants pitchers after Bible verses appear on 'pride night' capsX
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