MLB issues warning to San Francisco Giants pitchers after Bible verses appear on 'pride night' caps

Major League Baseball (MLB) has issued a warning to three San Francisco Giants players after they added Bible verse references to their "Pride Night" caps during a game Friday. Starter Landen Roupp, and pitchers JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker wrote Bible verse references on the rainbow-themed caps worn as part of the Giants' annual "Pride Night" celebration.The Genesis passage cited by Roupp describes the rainbow as a sign of God's covenant and his promise that the earth would never again be destroyed by a worldwide flood.In his postgame media address, Roupp explained his stance on the subject:.“It’s just about God’s covenant and a promise that he makes to us that, you know, his faithfulness and his mercy." Roupp sated."That’s just kind of something I believe in, and I stand firm in that, and I’m thankful we live in a country where, you know, we have the freedom to believe what we want — and express what we want.”In a statement to The Athletic, MLB Chief Communications Officer Pat Courtney said the players' actions violated the league's uniform policy, which prohibits unauthorized alterations to official uniforms and equipment.“The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations," .JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker were also seen with Bible verses on their caps, as well, reliever Sam Hentges opted against wearing the "Pride Night" cap, entering the game with the team’s standard black and orange cap.The San Fransico Giants issued a statement to the San Francisco Standard regarding the situation.“The San Francisco Giants are proud to support Pride Night and the LGBTQ+ community. Baseball should be a place where everyone feels welcome, respected, and valued. We also respect that individuals may make personal choices about participating in team activations." The team said. "We understand that the choices by individual players have caused pain and anger to many in the LGBTQ+ community and we are sorry for that. Those choices do not change our organization’s commitment to inclusion, belonging, and creating a welcoming environment for all. We remain grateful to our fans, partners, employees, players, and coaches who help make Pride Night a meaningful celebration."As of now, MLB has not indicated whether any additional disciplinary action will be taken against the players.