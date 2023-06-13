It’s three strikes and you’re out at the old ball game, but it looks like Major League Baseball (MLB) knows when to take a walk.
First, Anheuser-Busch took a curve ball by teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male identifying as a female to promote Bud Light beer to a more progressive group than its core customer base, including cowboys, truck drivers, suburbanites, NASCAR fans and others.
A swing and a miss.
Next up was US retail giant, Target, taking another curveball by promoting transgender clothing, including some for kids, then were forced to display it in the back of stores due to backlash.
A swing and a miss.
It’s reported Anheuser-Busch lost US$27 billion in market value, while Target is reportedly down US$15 billion.
Analysts say the companies have slim chance of rounding the bases to recovery.
Next at the plate is MLB, which according to a report in the Washington Stand is taking steps to reduce its chances of striking out by "quietly ordering teams to ditch their Pride uniforms entirely," which says the report "signals that the tables have, in fact, turned."
"At a time when Americans are pummelling pro-trans companies, the sports world has been working since January to put out the fires lit by (NHL) defenceman Ivan Provorov,” reads the report.
“The Russian, who triggered a moral uprising across North American locker rooms by refusing to wear a Pride jersey, was the catalyst for a league-wide mutiny no one saw coming.”
Eventually six NHL teams ditched their rainbow gear and more players followed Provorov’s lead, creating a PR nightmare for the front office.
“By the end of the regular season, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman admitted the league would have to reevaluate whether it would continue coercing players to wear a political message they personally opposed," said The Stand.
The MLB brass took note, the report says, “sending a blanket ban under the radar to every team in February. The news only started circulating last week when The Tampa Bay Times warned fans that Pride Night would look different this year."
The Times article said there would be no "rainbow-themed caps or uniform patches" for players.
The MLB team owners decided the league would no longer use uniforms "to promote specific causes that were not league-driven, such as Mother’s Day or to honour Jackie Robinson," said The Stand.
"This is a great example of what happens when a few people show some courage," Joseph Backholm of the Family Research Council told The Stand.
"It was always unreasonable to ask players to communicate a message they disagreed with, and when a few said no, the league was forced to justify what they were doing and couldn’t.”
