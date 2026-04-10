"MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+': Canada becomes international laughing stock

Comments from NDP MP Leah Gazan have gone viral, not just in Canada, but around the world, with her usage of the acronym "MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+" in a press conference discussing how the 2026 federal budget is cutting funds from Indigenous Services Canada and Crown Indigenous Relations.The acronym stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, and Plus.A clip of Gazan's press conference where she says this acronym has garnered almost six and a half million views at the time of writing and has garnered reaction and ridicule from outlets and personalities around the world..Commentary has ranged from confusion over what the acronym means, those making jokes about the length of the acronym, hence the "new super strong password just dropped" line, and those using this as a platform to take a shot at Canada as a whole.Some, like the last tweet posted above, have incorrectly misidentified Gazan, who is the NDP MP for the riding of Winnipeg Centre and does not sit in the government caucus, as a member of the Canadian government.The most notable comment came from the world's richest man and owner of Twitter/X, Elon Musk. "Canada is cooked," Musk posted in a response to the video..This post itself garnered close to 70 million views and more than half a million likes. .It's not just social commentary about Canada and the "woke" movement, but AI-generated videos that also use the acronym as a source of humour.One of these was an artificially generated video of an obese, scraggly-haired J.D. Vance having to spell the acronym to win a spelling bee. This video alone has gained almost two million views at the time of writing..As commentary and derision continue to pour in from all over the world, Gazan's longwinded acronym will seemingly be the fuel for internet comedians and social commentators for the foreseeable future.