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"MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+': Canada becomes international laughing stock

Online comedians and social commentators take jabs at Winnipeg MP Leah Gazan's longwinded acronym
Tweet from comedian Danny Polishchuk
Tweet from comedian Danny PolishchukScreen grab from Twitter
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Elon Musk
Canpoli
NDP MP Leah Gazan
viral clip
MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+

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