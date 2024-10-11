Model shows Eby losing his own riding to Conservative candidate Paul Ratchford

A Mainstreet Research model has predicted that David Eby will lose in his own riding of Vancouver-Point Grey.The results showed the premier being defeated by BC Conservative candidate Paul Ratchford by a margin of nearly 8 points.According to the model, Ratchford is set to garner 46.5% of the vote, with Eby coming in at 38.8%."After seven years of NDP government, British Columbians are ready for a common-sense change," Ratchford told the Western Standard. "David Eby has let the people of Vancouver-Point Grey down, and it's time for a new direction." Polls show people across the province are increasingly dissatisfied with the job Eby has done, and Ratchford noted it was no different in his riding."Locally, Kitsilano residents are especially concerned about David Eby's push for SRO-style housing with a drug consumption site across the street from St. Augustine's Elementary and a kids park, as well as his top-down approach to housing, which is contributing to the displacement of residents in the area," he said. "Right now, my focus is on listening to residents' concerns at their doors and encouraging them to vote."Eby has made it clear he sees Ratchford as a threat to his position, even going so far as to call him out personally on the campaign trail.During an announcement in Maple Ridge, Eby labelled Ratchford "a hateful individual," suggesting he represented "the BC Conservative party's conspiracy theory-laden, anti-science, climate-change-is-a-hoax perspective."Ratchford dismissed the attack, opting instead to focus on issues that matter to British Columbians and letting Eby's record speak for itself.