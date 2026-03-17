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Model shows Liberals projected to win majority with 218 seats

Prime Minister Mark Carney with latest floor-crosser, Nunavut MP Lori Idiot, formerly of the NDP
Prime Minister Mark Carney with latest floor-crosser, Nunavut MP Lori Idiot, formerly of the NDPScreenshot from @MarkJCarney on Twitter
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Liberals
Poll
Tories
Canadian Election
Liberal Majority
majority
Election model

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