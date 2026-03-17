Model shows Liberals projected to win majority with 218 seats

TORONTO — A new federal vote and seat projection model suggests the Liberals would secure a strong majority government if an election were held today.The projection, published by The Writ and developed by analyst Éric Grenier, estimates the Liberals would win 218 seats, well above the 172-seat threshold required for a majority in the House of Commons.The model projects the Liberals would receive 46.1% of the popular vote. Based on these numbers, the party would have a more than 90% likelihood of forming a majority government.In contrast, the Conservatives are projected to win 91 seats with 34.6% of the vote, representing a significant decline from their previous election performance. The model suggests the party could outperform its polling numbers slightly, with simulations indicating a higher average seat count..Other parties are projected to secure smaller shares of seats. The Bloc Québécois is forecast to win 22 seats, while the New Democratic Party is projected to win 10 seats with 7.8% of the vote. The Green Party, polling at 2.3%, could win up to two seats.The projection model combines national polling data with riding-level analysis across all 343 federal constituencies. It factors in local dynamics such as incumbency and candidate changes to estimate outcomes in individual ridings..Seat projections include a range of possible outcomes to reflect uncertainty in polling and modelling. The model also incorporates simulations to estimate average results, accounting for historical trends in how parties perform relative to polling.According to Grenier, the seat projection reflects the most likely outcome based on current data, while simulation averages provide additional context for potential variation in results.