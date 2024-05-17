Moe appoints Lloydminster MLA as Sask advanced ed minister

Premier Scott Moe has made a change to the provincial cabinet, appointing Colleen Young to serve as Minister of Advanced Education.Young, the MLA for Lloydminster, was sworn into the role in a ceremony at Government House on Friday morning, taking the place of Gord Wyant."Minister (Gordon) Wyant recently asked to step away from his cabinet duties," Moe said. "He has been an effective and compassionate voice in our cabinet and I thank him for his service and friendship."Colleen Young will be a strong minister with experience in this area, having served on the University of Saskatchewan Senate prior to her election to the Legislature."This is the first cabinet appointment for Young. She was first elected to the Saskatchewan legislature in a November 2014 by-election for the constituency of Lloydminster. She was re-elected in the 2016 and 2020 provincial general elections.Young was raised on a family farm east of Saskatoon and has called Lloydminster home for the past 37 years. Colleen attended the College of Education at the University of Saskatchewan beginning in 1979 and has been active in education ever since. Colleen was a trustee on the Lloydminster Public School Board of Education for 20 years and served as board chair for 16 of those years.Wyant was a leadership candidate for the Saskatchewan Party in 2018 after Brad Wall resigned the position. He has represented Saskatoon Northwest since an October 2010 by-election and has served as Deputy Premier, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of Education, and Minister responsible for SaskBuilds and Priority Saskatchewan.Wyant was elected as trustee for the Saskatoon Public School Board in 2000 and served as chair for two years. He was elected city councillor for Ward 5 in 2003 and was re-elected in 2006 and 2009.Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark announced he won't seek re-election in 2024. Clark was first elected mayor in 2016 and has been on city council since 2006. The mayor's seat is open for Wyant in the election November 13.In an interview with Western Standard on May 6, Wyant acknowledged he was considering his options as he ended his time as MLA."The life of service is always very, very, very gratifying. And that's something that our parents taught us, our responsibility to give something back to our communities. And so it's a bit bittersweet leaving. It's nice not having to do that drive back and forth to Regina a couple of times a week," he said."But you know what? There's always other opportunities to serve. And we're looking at some of those opportunities now."Wyant added, "Just wait till the beginning of June and you'll think you'll hear something."