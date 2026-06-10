Moe backs West Coast pipeline, says Canada must reach global markets

CALGARY — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe believes building new pipelines, such as the one from Alberta to the BC coast, could help position Canada as a global energy superpower while creating more jobs and strengthening the country's energy security.Speaking in Calgary at the Global Energy Show, Moe said he welcomed the recent memorandum of understanding (MOU) on energy signed by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, saying that while the agreement is "not perfect," it provides a level of "certainty" that has not been seen by Canada's energy sector for roughly a decade."It helps everyone by allowing us to produce more barrels of some of the most ethical and sustainable energy products on Earth and provide them to the world," Moe said."That has a benefit to the world from an emissions perspective, but also from an energy security perspective."Moe added that certainty is critical for attracting the investment needed to maintain and expand energy production, including projects such as the proposed Prairie Connection pipeline, which is being developed by Calgary-based South Bow Energy and would see 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Alberta crude oil shipped to Wyoming using portions of the dormant Keystone XL pipeline that was cancelled in 2021..Documents reveal Alberta’s pipeline route options to the BC coast."These new pipeline projects provide ourselves and other global ally citizens around the world with energy security that we desperately need ... I think the world is coming to realize how important energy security is today," Moe said.The Saskatchewan premier also addressed the continued opposition from BC Premier David Eby to the West Coast pipeline, arguing that access to coastal ports for commodities such as oil, natural gas, potash and uranium is ultimately a federal responsibility.He said provinces should respect each other's right to develop natural resources and access global markets."It's not the province of British Columbia's decision. It's a federal port that we want access to," he said."We're Canadian, and we want to be able to access those ports for our energy products in Saskatchewan. The same is true for energy products and agricultural products in Alberta ... It's vital that we respect one another as interprovincial counterparts and respect the ability that we have to develop our natural resources."Moe said Canada has an opportunity to become one of the strongest economies in the G7, but that success will depend on creating the right economic and regulatory environment to attract long-term investment going forward."I think this will all come together quite nicely to the benefit of virtually every Canadian from coast to coast," he said.