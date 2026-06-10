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Moe backs West Coast pipeline, says Canada must reach global markets

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe in Calgary on June 10, 2026.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe in Calgary on June 10, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Scott Moe
Oil And Gas
Pipelines
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Global Energy Show
Mark Carney
Memorandum Of Understanding
Pipeline Projects
west coast pipeline
Alberta-BC Pipeline
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
Global Energy Show 2026
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