Moe, Bell Canada announce $52 billion AI expansion in Saskatchewan

CALGARY — Bell Canada plans to spend more than $50 billion expanding its Saskatchewan artificial intelligence data centre project, a development the provincial government says could create thousands of jobs and turn the province into a major Canadian AI hub.Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Bell CEO Mirko Bibic announced Monday that the Regina-area project will become the headquarters of Bell AI Fabric, the company’s national AI infrastructure network.The expansion carries an estimated price tag of $52 billion, making it one of the largest private-sector spending commitments in Saskatchewan’s history.“This historic investment will create thousands of good jobs and new opportunities for Saskatchewan people,” Moe said.“It will also strengthen Canadian data sovereignty by keeping Canadian data here at home, stored by a Canadian company and protected under Canadian rules.”Moe said keeping Canadians’ information inside the country would ensure Canadian laws continue to govern how the data is stored and protected.“When it comes to data storage, keeping that home ice advantage means Canadians set the rules and remain in control,” he said..Bell Canada announces massive AI data centre near Regina in $1.7 billion investment.The project will retain its original allocation of 300 megawatts from Saskatchewan’s provincial power grid. Bell would provide up to another 900 megawatts of generating capacity through the province’s “Bring Your Own Power” policy.If fully developed, the site would have access to 1.2 gigawatts of power, creating what the province describes as a major Canadian AI infrastructure hub.The Saskatchewan government said the expansion could create as many as 500 permanent jobs in data centre operations and power generation.Another 3,000 jobs could be created in security, logistics, maintenance and related services. Approximately 100 management positions are expected to be based at the Bell AI Fabric headquarters.Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison said the scale of Bell’s spending demonstrated confidence in Saskatchewan’s economic prospects.“This historic $52 billion expansion is one of the largest private-sector investments in Saskatchewan’s history and a powerful endorsement of our province’s economic potential,” Harrison said.“Bell’s decision to invest at this scale reflects confidence in Saskatchewan as a place to do business, grow and succeed.”Harrison said the project would drive economic activity and provide long-term benefits for communities across the province.“Projects of this magnitude strengthen Saskatchewan’s position as a leading destination for investment in Canada,” he said.“We are creating the conditions for growth, attracting transformative investments and building long-term prosperity for future generations.”.Smith calls on data centre proponents to work with her government to avoid issues and public backlash.The provincial government approved the expansion under Saskatchewan’s Data Centre Framework, which was released in August 2026.The framework requires major data centre proposals to satisfy six principles: Canadian ownership and headquarters, data sovereignty, local employment and partnerships, operating experience, providing additional power and using a centralized provincial application process.That intake process is managed through Crown Investments Corporation and Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Trade and Export Development.The province said the Bell facility would help protect Canadian data while supporting the continued expansion of Saskatchewan’s technology sector.“This nation-building project will help safeguard the digital infrastructure our families, businesses and public services depend on, while helping Saskatchewan build and power Canada’s digital future for generations to come,” Moe said.Questions remain about the project’s eventual electricity and water requirements, as well as SaskTel’s role and the regulatory approvals Bell will need before construction can proceed.The project will remain subject to applicable municipal bylaws and permitting requirements. Portions of the development could also require an environmental impact assessment under provincial legislation.The announcement follows a federal summit unveiled earlier this year by the prime minister in partnership with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board.The initiative seeks to generate $1 trillion in total business spending across Canada over the next five years.