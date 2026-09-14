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Moe, Bell Canada announce $52 billion AI expansion in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on September 14, 2026.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on September 14, 2026. Courtesy of CPAC
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Saskatchewan
Saskpoli
Energy
Scott Moe
Saskatchewan Government
Artificial Intelligence
Jeremy Harrison
Bell Canada
Crown Investments Corporation
Bell CEO Mirko Bibic
AI data centres
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Canada ai data centres
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