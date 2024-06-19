Moe denies belief in chemtrails

Premier Scott Moe says he doesn't believe in chemtrails, despite pledging to a town hall in Speers he might look into the issue.Moe clarified his stance to reporters following a speech on the first day of Canada’s Farm Show in Regina.“I actually don’t believe in chemtrails,” the premier said on Tuesday..Moe pledges to look into chemtrails, NDP objects.During a town hall meeting in Speers posted a month ago, Moe acknowledged some Saskatchewan residents were trying to put the issue on his radar.“I am starting to hear about this through emails into our office the last number of months and, honestly, I have to do some more work looking into it,” Moe responded during the townhall.“I don’t know if there is a co-ordinated approach as some folks think.”The premier also responded to allegations at the town hall Saskatchewan Health Authority was complicit in the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating a “delivery system” for bioweapons from China.“I said I disagree with that,” Moe reminded reporters on Tuesday.During the town hall, Moe agreed to read a document relating to the claim provided by the person who posed the question. However, he has not.“I haven’t had an opportunity to have a look at it,” said Moe on Tuesday.“Nobody would question my stance, when you look at the last four or five years when it comes to the importance of vaccines.” .Sask gov spends $600K for space agency project to fight climate change.The provincial government recently announced spending on the monitoring of upper atmospheric aerosols. A 2017 policy paper by Neil Craik published in the Institute for Research on Public Policy, a Canadian think tank, said the intentional addition of such aerosols should be considered to reflect sunlight away from the earth and prevent gloal warming."Until recently, climate geoengineering has been viewed by many in the policy community as the stuff of science fiction, rather than a serious possibility requiring research support and public engagement. But as solutions for climate change continue to shrink, Canada and the rest of the world do not have the luxury of sidelining potentially useful responses to address global warming — including climate geoengineering," Craik wrote."Among SRM (solar radiation management) technologies, the highest-profile option involves putting sulphate aerosols in the stratosphere. It would lower global average temperatures, but not uniformly, and it could affect precipitation patterns that millions of people currently depend on. The potential for SRM to create winners and losers poses profound ethical challenges."