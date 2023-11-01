News

Moe ‘disappointed’ with Trudeau over carbon tax, Duncan ready for ‘carbon jail'

Scott Moe
Scott MoeImage by Christopher Oldcorn
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Scott Moe
Jonathan Wilkinson
Sask Party
Sask Ndp
Carla Beck
Dustin Duncan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news