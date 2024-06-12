Moe pledges to look into chemtrails, NDP objects

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe told a concerned citizen he would look into whether chemtrails were affecting air and soil quality, a response that prompted NDP allegations of misplaced priorities.Moe made the comments at a town hall meeting in the village of Speers, a community of 72 people southeast of North Battleford. The meeting was held a month ago, but footage of the meeting did not gain much public attention until recently.An attendee asked the premier, "What are you going to do about the barium, aluminum, strontium, lithium, atrazine, kerosene, gasoline or raw diesel that's been dumped on your province by God knows who?" the man asked, further inquiring if the province was testing the soil for residues of the chemicals.Moe replied, "There's a lot of soil tests going on. I'm not sure if they're looking into all of that or not."I am starting to hear about this through emails that enter our office the last number of months. And I honestly I'll have to do some more work looking into it. I don't know if there's as coordinated as an approach as some folks think. But there obviously are emissions that are coming out of the jets that are flying over. And part of the prospect is, and the projection is there's going to be a lot more jets flying in the not too distant future than there is today."NDP Opposition Leader Carla Beck called Moe’s priorities and leadership into question.“Families are struggling to make ends meet and our hospitals are in crisis, but instead of finding solutions to these important issues, this Premier is apparently looking into chemtrails,” said Beck.In a press release, the NDP portrayed the gathering as a "secret meeting" despite it being at a town hall and posted for the public on Rumble..According to Wikipedia, contrails "are line-shaped clouds produced by aircraft engine exhaust or changes in air pressure, typically at aircraft cruising altitudes several kilometres/miles above the Earth's surface. They are composed primarily of water, in the form of ice crystals."