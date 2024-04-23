News

Moe questions participation of Sask NDP leader at Canadian Labour Congress event

Premier Scott Moe expressed displeasure with NDP Leader Carla Beck for attending meetings of the Canadian Labour Congress in Ottawa
Premier Scott Moe expressed displeasure with NDP Leader Carla Beck for attending meetings of the Canadian Labour Congress in OttawaLee Harding (March 21, 2024)
Loading content, please wait...
Saskpoli
Scott Moe
Canadian Labour Congress
Solomon Elimimian
Skpoli
Canadian Football League Players Association

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news