Moe reacts to Bloc voting against carbon tax break

Premier Scott Moe reacted to the Bloc Quebecois blocking Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s motion to extend the carbon tax break on home heating to all Canadians.“The motion to extend the home heating exemption and carbon tax fairness to all Canadians was defeated because the Liberal government was supported by the Bloc Québécois, a party that wants to break up Canada,” tweeted Moe.“That explains a lot about the state of our country under Trudeau.”.Poilievre’s motion received support from the NDP, but there were not enough votes to pass it.During a Tuesday morning press conference with Moe and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, they both asked the federal government to “quit with the carve-outs” and stop their “divide and conquer strategies to buy votes.”Moe accused the Trudeau government of “looking at a political angle” for their policies and how it benefits the Liberals in the next election.Moe told CTV’s Power Play the premiers are united in their support of extending the carbon tax break to all Canadians, even the premiers whose citizens are benefiting the most from Trudeau’s carbon tax “carve-out.”“It wasn't a discussion about, you know, the merits or lack of merits of the policy itself, but it was a discussion just simply about fairness for, in our case, Saskatchewan families,” said Moe.“But, I would say all Canadian families and in how they heat their homes, and there's different investments that have been made in different areas of the country that result in how we heat our homes. And so the unanimity was to ask the federal government, if you're moving into this space, be fair to all Canadians.”