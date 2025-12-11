Moe refreshes cabinet with five first-time ministers

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has overhauled his cabinet, adding five first-term MLAs to senior posts while shifting several experienced ministers into new roles in what he says is an effort to balance continuity with fresh perspectives.The changes, announced Thursday, place newcomers in one-third of all cabinet seats. All five were first elected in 2024 and are entering cabinet for the first time.Moe said nearly half of his caucus arrived at the legislature for the first time last year, but he held off on major reassignments until the new MLAs had gained some experience.“Those members now have more than a year of experience as MLAs and with today’s changes, one-third of cabinet will be new members,” Moe said in the release. “That will give our government a strong balance of experience and fresh perspectives.”New faces take over key portfoliosMike Weger becomes Minister of Community Safety, a revised portfolio that previously encompassed corrections, policing and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency. Chris Baudoux will serve as Minister of Energy and Resources, while Darlene Rowden assumes the environment file.Kim Gartner becomes Minister of Highways. Sean Wilson takes over as Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement.Eight ministers stay putEight current ministers keep their existing portfolios, including Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Jim Reiter; Justice Minister and Government House Leader Tim McLeod; and Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill.Lori Carr remains Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health, and continues as Deputy House Leader. Everett Hindley stays in Education. Jeremy Harrison retains responsibility for the Crown Investment Corporation and the Public Service Commission, as well as lotteries and the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation. Terry Jenson continues as Minister of Social Services, while Alana Ross remains Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, Tourism Saskatchewan and Status of Women.Experienced ministers take on new dutiesFour ministers will continue in cabinet but move into different roles.David Marit becomes Minister of Agriculture and assumes responsibility for the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation. Ken Cheveldayoff remains Minister of Advanced Education and adds responsibilities in labour relations and workplace safety. Eric Schmaltz shifts into Government Relations, First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, and becomes Minister of Immigration and Career Training. Warren Kaeding continues as Minister of Trade and Export Development and adds responsibility for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.The new cabinet was sworn in Thursday by Lieutenant-Governor Bernadette McIntyre.Departing ministers, new legislative secretariesFormer ministers Travis Keisig, Daryl Harrison and Colleen Young are leaving cabinet but are expected to chair legislative committees. Moe thanked them for their service, noting they “will all continue to play vital roles” in government.Eight legislative secretaries were also named, supporting portfolios ranging from agriculture to social services to international relations. Each will receive $3,000 in annual remuneration, below the full compensation of ministers.Jamie Martens continues as Provincial Secretary, while Blaine McLeod remains Deputy Whip and Military Liaison. Brad Crassweller becomes Government Whip, and Kevin Weedmark remains Deputy Whip.The cabinet shuffle is Moe’s first since last year’s election and reflects a push to bring newer voices into government ranks while maintaining stability in major files such as finance, health and education.