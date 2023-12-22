Moe regrets broken relationship with fed gov’t

Premier Scott Moe wants to work more closely with the federal government on many fronts, including environmental regulations, instead of fighting it out in court.During the Western Standard Christmas interview with Moe, he was asked “What was something you wanted to get done but weren't able to do?”“Actually wanted to see...an environment where a federal government would work much more closely with the provincial government,” replied Moe. “Yes, we're moving to a cleaner, greener world. But doing so in a way that is affordable and isn't going to threaten how we generate wealth, in our communities, in our industries in the province.” "And honestly, that has probably deteriorated to some degree as we see, even during the most recent COP28 week, where we were abroad, making an investment of not only financial investment. But, time in expanding on the Canadian presence and telling the Saskatchewan story of how not only do we produce food, fuel and fertilizer for 150 nations that aspire to have food security and energy security, we do so in most cases much more sustainably than anywhere else on Earth,” said Moe.“And during that very week, we saw additions of the methane cap on oil production and then the cap and trade. And so those add to clean electricity regulations, clean fuel standard and the carbon tax already in place on the oil industry.”“In Saskatchewan's case, if the rest of the world produced it in the same way we do, global emissions from oil production would drop 25% overnight. And so there's no other oil producing region in the world that is regulated to the degree that the federal government is intending to regulate ours,” said Moe.“And I use this as an example. And those policies were not consulted with the provincial government prior to their introduction. And I think when you look at the opportunities that we would have to work together, provincial, federal and industry in this space, we could find a way through this." "We have in this province probably the only net-zero oil company operating in the world. That's the story we were telling at COP28. That is the industry that the federal government is trying to shut down."“I was actually told by one of your MLAs that the government’s consultation was only a five-minute phone call. Is that true?” asked the Western Standard.“Essentially, yeah. I mean, whether it's five minutes or what the contact, the content of what was in that phone call was nothing. And so by no means is there any consultation or even an indication as to the date and time when they're going to make an announcement,” replied Moe.“And so this is no way to operate. And unfortunately, the end result is you're going to see a federal government move forward with regulation after regulation.”“What you will see is provincial governments like Saskatchewan and Alberta but others that will put into effect their own Saskatchewan First Act or Alberta Sovereignty (Act). And then you will see these regulations find their way to court, and they will, in many cases, go by the wayside with Bill C-69,” said Moe.Moe does not like how the federal government is trying to run the country.“They will be deemed to be unconstitutional and out of the scope of federal constitutional jurisdiction; that's an unfortunate way to run a country,” said Moe.