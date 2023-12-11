Moe says 'net zero is no longer the goal'

Premier Scott Moe said in a press conference he is concerned about the Trudeau government’s “net zero” intentions regarding the natural resource industry. Moe stated it became clear during the COP28 climate change conference."Net zero is no longer the goal for our federal government and that was obvious this week,” said Moe.“If it were, the federal government would not be talking about phasing out the energy industry altogether."This statement comes in response to the Trudeau government's announcement made during the COP28 conference last Thursday. The government revealed its framework to cap emissions from the oil and gas sector, aiming for a reduction of 35% to 38% below 2019 levels by the year 2030. This goal will be achieved by implementing a national cap-and-trade system set to begin in 2026.“It's a first in Canadian history. No government has ever put in place regulations to ensure that the oil and gas sector reduces its overall pollution,” said Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.“It's never been done, and in fact, not only has it never been done in Canada, we're the first oil and gas producer in the world."The federal government focused on climate initiatives at COP28. Saskatchewan maintained its commitment to promoting sustainable production of food, fuel and fertilizer. Despite criticism of Moe's government for spending more than $1 million on a pavilion and advertising at the conference, the premier defended the investments.“The Saskatchewan pavilion hosted 57 panel discussions and events that featured more than 60 various companies and organizations from across our province and across the nation and around the world,” Moe told the media.Moe said these efforts positively impacted and helped establish or strengthen relationships with many of the 200 nations attending COP28.