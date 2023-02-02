Digital ID with female

Digital ID with female 

 Courtesy ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Premier Scott Moe told the Trudeau government Saskatchewan will not create or participate in a national healthcare “digital ID.”

Scott Moe Oct 27 2022

Scott Moe 

“The Government of Saskatchewan is not creating a digital ID, nor will we accept any requirements for the creation of a digital ID tied to healthcare funding,” wrote Moe in a public letter to Saskatchewanians.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(13) comments

Goose
Goose

Based.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Maybe Saskatchewan is even more on the ball than Alberta when it comes to autonomy, and protection of freedom. Sounds like Moe is listening to the people. Smith and her caucus could take a page from that book.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

This is only a speed bump for the globalists: cashless society with digital ID morphing into the mark of the beast is coming whether we want it or not.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

How about digital ID's for all politicians so the citizens can track their criminal activities?

We need to return to public trials of the bankster politician parasites in the town square. The justice system is totally corrupt and needs to be removed.

Public floggings of the guilty would become a great civic pastime.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I hope you are listening UPC. We dont want it here either. And we dont want our health information shared with the Federal Government so they can use it to decide if we get punished, or if we can travel, or if our taxes are higher. The data they collect on us is ours, and should not be sold or traded just because they can.

Report Add Reply
Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

It is already here and progressing. Look up My Alberta Digital ID (MADI). Last year Sherwood Park MLA Nathan Glubish and his entourage made an educational trip to Estonia to study how they implemented digital IDs.

Quick question .A big topic that no media (even conservative independent media) is not touching is the land bylaw changes trying to be implemented in Thorhild County, Lac La Biche county and several others. These bylaws are being written by an Mumbai Indian firm called GSA operating in Edmonton and the counties are being told to implemented. There are all kinds of rigid restrictions on buildings, what and how many farm animals an owner can have, fencing. It is designed to make it very difficult to farm or be self sufficient. This is going on now. Why is there no coverage?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Yes, I have seen that. And if you dont have one, you cannot renew your registration online. We need to start writing the MLA's now. I have been gripping about this one for year and a half, ever since they refused to let me register online. I went to registry office and stood outside due to Covid. Good Times.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I think we need to all write our town councils and ask them about this. Find out how they feel about this, and if it is being implemented. Why not? Its good that all levels of government understand that they are accountable to constituents and taxpaying citizens.

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Nice to have a leader eho actually listens to the people he represents. Keep up the good work Premier Moe!!

Report Add Reply
Grinder
Grinder

agreed!

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Make no mistake, Moe locked people down and forced injections. Once a tyrant - always a tryrant.

Report Add Reply
guest790
guest790

So glad to be living in Saskatchewan and western Canada, thank you Saskatchewan party.

Report Add Reply
GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

Thank you Premier Moe!! So angainst against any digital ID!

Report Add Reply

