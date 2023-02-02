Premier Scott Moe told the Trudeau government Saskatchewan will not create or participate in a national healthcare “digital ID.”
“The Government of Saskatchewan is not creating a digital ID, nor will we accept any requirements for the creation of a digital ID tied to healthcare funding,” wrote Moe in a public letter to Saskatchewanians.
Moe said any healthcare funding from the federal government requiring the province to participate in a healthcare digital ID would be refused. The Health Information Protection Act ensures the provincial government does not share “personal medical information.”
“The Government of Saskatchewan will not share any personal medical information with the federal government. This information is protected under The Health Information Protection Act and will remain so,” said Moe.
The only information the Saskatchewan government reports publicly is healthcare statistics and Moe is willing to do that. But only publicly available statistics, such as surgical wait times.
“The Government of Saskatchewan may share already publicly available healthcare statistics, including the number of physicians in Saskatchewan and surgical wait times if requested by any party, including the federal government,” said Moe.
After a public outcry and letter-writing campaign from concerned citizens, Moe wrote the letter about introducing healthcare digital IDs.
The premiers, including Moe, called on the Trudeau government to meet about the federal healthcare funding as it dropped from 35% to only 22%.
“In recent years, federal funding of healthcare has fallen from 35% of healthcare costs to 22%,” said Moe.
Moe wants the federal government to return to a “full funding partner” to provide Canadians with the healthcare they expect.
“It's critical to get a new Canada Health Transfer agreement where the federal government returns to a full funding partner of healthcare,” said Moe.
“The Government of Saskatchewan will not surrender or weaken any personal health privacy rights when signing a new Canada Health Transfer agreement,” said Moe.
“Instead, we will work diligently toward a funding agreement that benefits Saskatchewan people by investing in healthcare in both rural and urban areas of our province."
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(13) comments
Based.
Maybe Saskatchewan is even more on the ball than Alberta when it comes to autonomy, and protection of freedom. Sounds like Moe is listening to the people. Smith and her caucus could take a page from that book.
This is only a speed bump for the globalists: cashless society with digital ID morphing into the mark of the beast is coming whether we want it or not.
How about digital ID's for all politicians so the citizens can track their criminal activities?
We need to return to public trials of the bankster politician parasites in the town square. The justice system is totally corrupt and needs to be removed.
Public floggings of the guilty would become a great civic pastime.
I hope you are listening UPC. We dont want it here either. And we dont want our health information shared with the Federal Government so they can use it to decide if we get punished, or if we can travel, or if our taxes are higher. The data they collect on us is ours, and should not be sold or traded just because they can.
It is already here and progressing. Look up My Alberta Digital ID (MADI). Last year Sherwood Park MLA Nathan Glubish and his entourage made an educational trip to Estonia to study how they implemented digital IDs.
Quick question .A big topic that no media (even conservative independent media) is not touching is the land bylaw changes trying to be implemented in Thorhild County, Lac La Biche county and several others. These bylaws are being written by an Mumbai Indian firm called GSA operating in Edmonton and the counties are being told to implemented. There are all kinds of rigid restrictions on buildings, what and how many farm animals an owner can have, fencing. It is designed to make it very difficult to farm or be self sufficient. This is going on now. Why is there no coverage?
Yes, I have seen that. And if you dont have one, you cannot renew your registration online. We need to start writing the MLA's now. I have been gripping about this one for year and a half, ever since they refused to let me register online. I went to registry office and stood outside due to Covid. Good Times.
I think we need to all write our town councils and ask them about this. Find out how they feel about this, and if it is being implemented. Why not? Its good that all levels of government understand that they are accountable to constituents and taxpaying citizens.
Nice to have a leader eho actually listens to the people he represents. Keep up the good work Premier Moe!!
agreed!
Make no mistake, Moe locked people down and forced injections. Once a tyrant - always a tryrant.
So glad to be living in Saskatchewan and western Canada, thank you Saskatchewan party.
Thank you Premier Moe!! So angainst against any digital ID!
