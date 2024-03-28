Moe says Ottawa fails to leverage carbon credits for Sask

Premier Scott Moe says the federal government is missing an opportunity to give carbon credits to Saskatchewan as provided for by the Paris Accord.Article 6.2 says, "Parties shall, where engaging on a voluntary basis in cooperative approaches that involve the use of internationally transferred mitigation outcomes towards nationally determined contributions, promote sustainable development and ensure environmental integrity and transparency, including in governance."Moe said the federal government should actively make sure that Canadian industry gets the carbon credits they are due."What we've seen Saskatchewan industries do is invest in innovation that is reducing their emissions and they're not having to pay into the tech fund or buy offset credits. And that is a good thing," Moe told reporters at the legislature on Thursday."The ultimate ask of the federal government by the province of Saskatchewan is to recognize what Saskatchewan and Canadian industries are doing in the way of reducing emissions."Moe pointed to the 1,000 zero-till air drills for seeding were sold to India from a company in Saskatoon. He said the country, province and company should get credit for these innovations and replace talk with action."It is a global challenge of reducing our emissions. That's the path forward, not the schtick that the federal government is doing in carbon taxation and regulations," Moe said.On Wednesday, Moe tried to broach the issue to a House of Commons committee.Liberal Jenica Atwin asked Moe, “So, you support Canada’s commitment to the Paris agreement, then?”Moe replied, “Certainly, in particular, Article Six of which we would like to see some activity in Article Six. And…” Atwin interrupted with another question. Moe further suggested on social media he had been interrupted on other occasions..Moe said the relationship with the federal government has been rocky on the carbon file ever since Ottawa announced October 3, 2016 that a carbon tax was coming. Although the tax rises to $80 per tonne of carbon emissions April 1, Moe pointed to initial statements the tax would not exceed $50.The province continues to collect the output-based performance standards in alignment with federal regulations on carbon emissions and collects millions of dollars from it. However, Moe said he would prefer the carbon tax not be imposed at all, no matter who gets the revenues.In the meantime, Moe believes the fact western farms provide a carbon sink, not more emissions, is lost on Ottawa."It's necessary, unfortunately that we continue to implore on the federal government to recognize that we are producing the most sustainable agricultural and agri-food products in the world," Moe said."The fact that they take a different approach or regulatory approach or a carbon taxation approach doesn't make it right."