Premier Scott Moe has defended the government’s new parental rights and sexual education policies, including banning Planned Parenthood from the Saskatchewan school system.
“Are you saying Planned Parenthood will not be back in the classroom?” asked the Western Standard.
“No, they won’t,” replied Moe.
Moe also said third-party organizations would not be teaching health education.
“There's a number of third-party organizations that are not going to come into our classrooms,” said Moe.
Moe took heat from the mainstream media in his first media scrum since his government announced the new policies.
Saskatchewan teachers should be teaching all the curriculum, including sexual education, stated Moe.
“It is the expectation and the desire, I think, all of us in this province for the teachers to actually teach the curriculum, whether it be health and wellness curriculum,” said Moe.
“Whether it be mathematics, whatever. Ultimately, that might be, as far as discussions with respect to what that curriculum looks like moving forward.”
The health and sexual education curriculum will be available for parents to see and decide what’s appropriate for their child to participate in.
“The curriculum is going to be communicated ultimately to parents,” said Moe.
“Certainly, as we move forward, it is the expectation that the teacher is going to be teaching that curriculum to our children and communicating it to the parents.”
“What about the third-party materials that you said that we're going to be reviewing? What's the process for that to be reviewed?” asked the Western Standard.
“I said, it's not going to be allowed in the classroom. Minister Duncan was clear with that as well, as well as those particular third parties, that he named and other third parties, as he had indicated, are not going to be in our classrooms,” said Moe.
“Teachers can deliver this curriculum. We'll have the conversation on ensuring that you know what that curriculum is moving forward and how ultimately the government can play a role in supporting not only the teachers in our classroom but the students.”
“But the minister was very clear with respect to, you know, who will be in and providing material in that classroom and it won't be third parties,” said Moe.
The Sask United Party put parental rights and sexual education on the ballot in the recent byelection in Lumsden-Morse over 'porn' sex cards shown to a grade nine class at Lumsden High School, which has also prompted an RCMP investigation.
“I have been pushing this government for months to give parents final say in their children’s education. This government continued to ignore me and would not listen to the concerns of parents,” said Sask United leader Nadine Wilson.
“Our results in Lumsden-Morse showed they could not ignore them any longer. This government had no choice but to listen, parents had sent a message loud and clear. I am pleased the government is finally taking parental rights seriously and hope they back up their words with actions.”
Sask United candidate Jon Hromek finished second in the Lumsden-Morse byelection with over 1100 votes and 23% of the vote. He lost to Blaine McLeod of the Sask Party.
