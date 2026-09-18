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Moe says Saskatchewan could build two 1,000-megawatt nuclear reactors

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has suggested that one or possibly two large-scale nuclear reactors, each capable of producing roughly 1,000 megawatts of power, could eventually be built in the northwestern part of the province.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has suggested that one or possibly two large-scale nuclear reactors, each capable of producing roughly 1,000 megawatts of power, could eventually be built in the northwestern part of the province.WS/David Wiechnik
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