Moe says Saskatchewan could build two 1,000-megawatt nuclear reactors

CALGARY — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has suggested that one or possibly two large-scale nuclear reactors, each capable of producing roughly 1,000 megawatts of power — enough to generate electricity for roughly 750,000 to one million homes — could eventually be built in the northwestern part of the province.Speaking to reporters at the Lloydminster Heavy Oil Show on Thursday, Moe struck an optimistic tone, highlighting the potential for major investments in Saskatchewan’s oil, natural gas and nuclear sectors.He said Saskatchewan must expand its electricity-generating capacity to support its growing economy and more than $100 billion in private-sector investment currently underway.“We’re looking to increase the generational supply that we have in the province to support the growing economy that we have in Saskatchewan, of which there currently is just over $100 billion of private-sector capital that is underway, is being constructed as we speak,” Moe said, adding that the province’s electricity needs are expected to rise significantly as new energy and mining projects come online..Alberta joins Saskatchewan and NWT in nuclear power pact.According to SaskToday, the province has already discussed expanding nuclear generation near Estevan, but Moe said additional capacity may also be needed to power energy developments and uranium projects in northern Saskatchewan.Moe pointed to work conducted more than a decade ago on the proposed Bruce Power nuclear plant in Saskatchewan’s northwest, saying his government is revisiting some of the research conducted for the project.“We’ve done a fair amount of work over a decade ago on various sites along the North Saskatchewan River, and we’re reviving some of that information and looking at how are we going to be able to move forward with a nuclear site here in the western side of the province to power what is going to be needed in the years ahead,” he said.The premier also welcomed recent policy changes from Ottawa, including what he described as the “removal of Bill C-69” and a capital-cost incentive intended to attract billion-dollar investments to Canada, saying the measures could benefit Saskatchewan’s energy and nuclear industries.He also endorsed the federal government’s proposed “one project, one review, one year” approach to approvals for major projects.“That is key, and this is language that we have not heard out of any federal government for over a decade,” Moe said.