Scott Moe April 11 2022
By Christopher Oldcorn

Premier Scott Moe said “come get me” to Justin Trudeau’s Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s remarks about Saskatchewan's plan to use coal beyond 2030 and natural gas beyond 2035 for power generation.

Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault.

 

On Wednesday, Guilbeault stated any violation of the 2018 coal regulations, which fall under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, would be considered illegal and a violation of the Criminal Code.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(7) comments

Delby
Delby

Well said, Mr Premier. Shades of Ralph Klein, for sure. Give 'em he**.

guest688
guest688

Sure wish Mr. Moe had taken this approach during the C-19 nonsense!

As Ms. Beck until she denounce Ms. Notley Communist candidate’s and is forthcoming to remove any communist in the Saskatchewan NDP branch of the NDP ... well she has no business calling anyone else out!!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The Trudeau Liberano mafia government are WEF/ ChiCom criminals that want you and your family dead or enslaved

React accordingly

nakai95
nakai95

"Come get me", perfect reply Scott! What are you going to do about it Gibo and Trudope? Me thinks "nothing".

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

We need leaders to stand up to this deluded climate religion. Hear hear

guest50
guest50

God bless him.

And while we're at it, we should tear down the wind turbines and solar panels and build more coal and gas plants.....just like Germany.

Goose
Goose

Based.

