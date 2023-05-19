Premier Scott Moe said “come get me” to Justin Trudeau’s Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s remarks about Saskatchewan's plan to use coal beyond 2030 and natural gas beyond 2035 for power generation.
On Wednesday, Guilbeault stated any violation of the 2018 coal regulations, which fall under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, would be considered illegal and a violation of the Criminal Code.
“If Justin Trudeau’s the prime minister and Minister Guilbeault is the environment minister on Jan. 1, 2031, they can come get me,” said Moe.
“This isn’t about fighting with the federal government. This is about representing Saskatchewan people and ensuring they have that affordable, reliable access to electricity for decades into the future.”
“If where we’ve come to in this country is when individuals in this province or any other province flick their lights on or their furnace fan kicks in, that that’s deemed illegal and cause for someone to go to jail, come get me,” said Moe.
According to Moe, Trudeau’s plan to achieve net-zero electricity generation by 2035 is unattainable in Saskatchewan and, even if possible, would result in doubling the current power rates.
“Why would we spend $20 billion extra for a less reliable power system in Saskatchewan, one that at least will double in cost,” said Moe.
Moe said the plan would negatively impact both Saskatchewanians and the industries that create many jobs in the province.
“We need to have a competitive power rate to ensure those industries continue to operate here and to ensure that those industries that are looking at investing here, most certainly, have that opportunity,” said Moe.
Moe pointed out Saskatchewan's sustainable potash industry, along with agriculture, uranium, and steel, as “positive investments” driving population growth in the province.
“It could all be put at risk with the doubling or tripling or quadrupling of the power rates in Saskatchewan,” said Moe.
“As a province, we reserve the right to make that decision. The same goes for our coal-fired facilities.”
Moe stated the situation presents an opportunity for the federal government to collaborate with the provinces.
“The first step the federal government has in putting their best foot forward in working with provinces … is to go back to the drawing board with their clean electricity standards, go back to the drawing board with their unrealistic net-zero by 2035 target and start working with provinces on what is actually possible and actually working with those provinces on how they’re going to fund what’s possible,” said Moe.
Guilbeault pointed out since the federal government's regulations have yet to be released, Moe does not know if Saskatchewan could meet the net-zero regulations.
Trudeau’s government plans to release the net-zero regulations in the coming months.
Guilbeault said the federal government's objective is to ensure electricity remains affordable.
NDP Leader Carla Beck told the media the opposition must accept and support the province's plan.
“Because of 16 years of inaction and actually turning back progress by this government, I’m not sure that there is a path to 2035, but I think we do need to reduce emissions as quickly as we can in the province,” said Beck.
Beck said the NDP respects the working people in Saskatchewan and those currently struggling to pay their power bills. However, she acknowledged that the reality is that emissions must be reduced.
“I accept that responsibility,” said Beck.
On Wednesday, the NDP proposed an amendment to Moe's motion, acknowledging the province's obligation to decrease emissions. However, the amendment was rejected.
“We’ve got the federal government imposing targets that really don’t make sense for Saskatchewan. We’ve got the provincial government willing to stick their ground and do nothing for 16 years,” said Beck.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Well said, Mr Premier. Shades of Ralph Klein, for sure. Give 'em he**.
Sure wish Mr. Moe had taken this approach during the C-19 nonsense!
As Ms. Beck until she denounce Ms. Notley Communist candidate’s and is forthcoming to remove any communist in the Saskatchewan NDP branch of the NDP ... well she has no business calling anyone else out!!
The Trudeau Liberano mafia government are WEF/ ChiCom criminals that want you and your family dead or enslaved
React accordingly
"Come get me", perfect reply Scott! What are you going to do about it Gibo and Trudope? Me thinks "nothing".
We need leaders to stand up to this deluded climate religion. Hear hear
God bless him.
And while we're at it, we should tear down the wind turbines and solar panels and build more coal and gas plants.....just like Germany.
Based.
