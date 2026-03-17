Moe urges Beck to fire new NDP campaign manager over ‘dangerous’ fundraising email

Premier Scott Moe called on Sask NDP Leader Carla Beck on Monday to fire her newly appointed campaign manager after what he called a “dangerous” fundraising email was sent to party members over the weekend.Moe raised the issue in the Legislature, accusing NDP campaign manager Jeremy Nolais of promoting hate in a tense political climate.“This is sick and in today’s political climate, promoting this kind of hatred is not only careless,” said Moe. “It is dangerous.”In the email, Nolais urged party members to picture the faces of government ministers “you hate so much,” naming Moe, Tim McLeod, Jeremy Harrison, and Jeremy Cockrill.Moe said Nolais had only just been named to the senior campaign job last week and had already crossed a line.He said Beck now faces a clear test of leadership..“The Leader of the Opposition, I would say today, has a choice to make,” said Moe.“She can endorse this hate or she can say that it is wrong, it is sick and it is unacceptable and fire that individual for promoting hate in this province of Saskatchewan.”Beck rejected Moe’s criticism and accused him of hypocrisy.“How very precious of the premier to clutch his pearls and talk about hate when he knows what he did in the last election,” said Beck.Beck’s response pointed to one of the most bitter disputes of the 2024 provincial election, when Moe proposed a policy to limit students’ use of school change rooms to their sex assigned at birth. Beck said Moe has no standing to lecture others about divisive politics and challenged him to defend his own record in public.“If he wants to debate that, I’ll be happy to stand beside him and debate it in that rotunda today,” she said.