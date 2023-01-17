Canadian premiers sent a letter to the Justin Trudeau government demanding the reform the current bail system, arguing the public needs better protection from serious offenders.
Premier Scott Moe said the premiers sent the letter to “look at bail reform.”
“We sent the letter that the premiers had written to the prime minister … let’s look at bail reform,” said Moe.
Moe said catch and release is great for fishing, but not for serious repeat offenders.
“We’re pleased to see he [Trudeau] wants to have a look at that,” said Moe.
“I would say that, you know, catch and release works well when you’re fishing. It doesn’t work so well when you’re dealing with serious offenders.”
Ontario Premier Doug Ford initiated the letter after the death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer.
One of the alleged cop killers was released, even though he was denied bail because of assault and weapons charges.
The premiers' letter said “our heroic first responders cannot wait” and Trudeau responded the government is “carefully” looking over the letter.
On Monday in Saskatoon, Trudeau said “there’s a real concern out there” and “challenges around impacts, particularly on indigenous or minority groups.”
Moe said provinces need to have adequate law enforcement to keep communities safe.
“We need to ensure we have adequate law enforcement in this province to ensure that our communities are safe,” Moe told reporters.
In Saskatchewan, approximately 5,500 people are out on bail and have violated the conditions of their bail, according to Moe.
“We have some numbers that I think are just simply too high,” said Moe.
“We have, I think, about 5,500 folks that are out on bail and have violated the conditions of their bail and there’s an active warrant for their arrest. Now, not all of those are dangerous by any stretch.”
Moe pointed out that of the 5,500 out on bail, between 1,300 to 1,500 are serious offenders.
“We have about 1,300 to 1,500 that are serious offenders and have violated their bail,” said Moe.
Moe said the province has more municipal and RCMP officers than a decade ago.
“We respect and have invested heavily in the municipal police forces across the province,” said Moe.
“[With] 140 more municipal officers working today than about 10 years ago, and 270 more RCMP officers in the province active today than there was about 10 years ago.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Talk, talk, talk... very cheap! Hey look what we are doing, talking, & writing letters!! How many police ( & money ) are unnecessarily tied up looking for these repeat friends of Trudope, he so lovingly treats with kid gloves & insists can be rehabilitated. Under his go light on crime policies since taking office, crime has only skyrocketed. Possessing a lot of emptiness between the ears, Trudope's solution to it all...is to further tie up mass numbers of police along with wasting $ Billions ( yes it will be billions ), all to go after law abiding citizens. He will then tell everyone how he has our backs. Would be most interesting to see him show up at the door of a slain officer & state that to them. One could never have dreamt up this cr#p 10 years ago. Remember...when his lips are moving, it is a lie.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.