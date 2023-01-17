Premier Scott Moe
Canadian premiers sent a letter to the Justin Trudeau government demanding the reform the current bail system, arguing the public needs better protection from serious offenders.

Premier Scott Moe said the premiers sent the letter to “look at bail reform.”

gtkeough
gtkeough

Talk, talk, talk... very cheap! Hey look what we are doing, talking, & writing letters!! How many police ( & money ) are unnecessarily tied up looking for these repeat friends of Trudope, he so lovingly treats with kid gloves & insists can be rehabilitated. Under his go light on crime policies since taking office, crime has only skyrocketed. Possessing a lot of emptiness between the ears, Trudope's solution to it all...is to further tie up mass numbers of police along with wasting $ Billions ( yes it will be billions ), all to go after law abiding citizens. He will then tell everyone how he has our backs. Would be most interesting to see him show up at the door of a slain officer & state that to them. One could never have dreamt up this cr#p 10 years ago. Remember...when his lips are moving, it is a lie.

