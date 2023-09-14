Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is prepared to utilize the notwithstanding clause for new rules requiring parental consent for transgender and nonbinary students to use different names or pronouns at school if they are under 16 years old.
In response to a legal challenge against the new education policy, Moe stated last week his government intends to introduce legislation in the fall session.
Moe told the media his Saskatchewan Party government was willing to use various "tools" to ensure the policy remained in effect.
“If necessary, that would be one of the tools that would be under consideration — yes,” said Moe when asked whether he would use the notwithstanding clause in an interview on Wednesday.
“The notwithstanding clause is present for a reason. So that duly elected governments can represent their constituents when necessary.”
The notwithstanding clause is a provision in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that permits federal, provincial and territorial governments to enact laws that can temporarily override specific Charter rights for a maximum period of five years.
Moe has not committed to enacting the notwithstanding clause, referring to it as "just one of the tools" his government is considering to uphold the new parental rights rules introduced for this school year.
“We most certainly are looking at all the tools that we have available, understanding that the policy is in place and effective today and so it would be premature to say that we are using this tool or that tool,” said Moe.
“But you can have the assurance that the government will utilize any and all tools available, up to and including the notwithstanding clause, should it be necessary to ensure this policy is in place for the foreseeable future in Saskatchewan.”
The University of Regina Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, which provides services to sexual minorities, is taking legal action to challenge Saskatchewan's pronouns policy.
Egale Canada, a national organization dedicated to advocating for the rights of sexual minorities, is serving as co-counsel in the case filed with the Saskatchewan Court of King's Bench.
I don't understand why the University of Regina Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, which provides services to sexual minorities, is taking legal action to challenge Saskatchewan's pronouns policy or Egale Canada, a national organization dedicated to advocating for the rights of sexual minorities are getting involved in this issue involving underage children. "Of age" sexual minorities have all the rights Canadians have. Why involve themselves in indoctrinating children? A boy who decides he wants to be a girl, is just as likely to decide he wants to be dinosaur. Leave the children alone and go live your adult life.
If it is the University of Regina or a entity that they fund, maybe the Saskatchewan government could cut funding to the University of Regina. It would send a message at least to the woke universities that they risk their funding by attacking the government that funds them.
Hello Moe, kindly send some of that backbone to Ontario as our supply has been utterly obliterated by Doug Ford and his band of jellyfish.
