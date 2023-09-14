Premier Scott Moe Aug 29 2023
Photo by Christopher Oldcorn

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is prepared to utilize the notwithstanding clause for new rules requiring parental consent for transgender and nonbinary students to use different names or pronouns at school if they are under 16 years old.

In response to a legal challenge against the new education policy, Moe stated last week his government intends to introduce legislation in the fall session.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

I don't understand why the University of Regina Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, which provides services to sexual minorities, is taking legal action to challenge Saskatchewan's pronouns policy or Egale Canada, a national organization dedicated to advocating for the rights of sexual minorities are getting involved in this issue involving underage children. "Of age" sexual minorities have all the rights Canadians have. Why involve themselves in indoctrinating children? A boy who decides he wants to be a girl, is just as likely to decide he wants to be dinosaur. Leave the children alone and go live your adult life.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

If it is the University of Regina or a entity that they fund, maybe the Saskatchewan government could cut funding to the University of Regina. It would send a message at least to the woke universities that they risk their funding by attacking the government that funds them.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Hello Moe, kindly send some of that backbone to Ontario as our supply has been utterly obliterated by Doug Ford and his band of jellyfish.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.