Moe's future ambitions extend beyond Premier’s Office

The Western Standard talked with Premier Scott Moe about his life after being premier.“You're the most popular premier, pretty much in the country. You're either first or second whenever a poll comes out. Do you have any plans after politics? At some point, everybody's political career comes to an end. You're still fairly young. Do you have any plans after politics?” asked the Western Standard.“When I ran in 2011, I promised myself a couple of things. One, I'd never be scared to leave. I didn't want to be reliant on being a politician. I felt I had, you know, something to offer. And I didn't know what that was at the time,” replied Moe.“But I wanted to improve my community, my region, my province, my nation. And I felt that the Saskatchewan Party was certainly the avenue to do that. And they very much aligned with my own personal political beliefs.”“Second, was both my wife and I understood that our life now is broken into four-year intervals. And if you think past four years, you're out of your lane,” said Moe.“And so you commit, for every four years that you're in, and that's about as far ahead as you think.”“There will be life after politics. I suspect so at some point in time. Haven't given that much thought yet. I have a few political things that are still on my mind,” said Moe.“Like running for maybe a federal office or something?” asked the Western Standard.“Who knows? Yeah. Maybe I'll come work with you,” replied Moe.“No, I haven't even given much thought about it.”