Jefferey Dahmer

Distraught mother of convicted cat killer compared her daughter to ‘Jefferey Dahmer’.

 Netflix

Terrified. Horrified. Sickened. Full of shame and guilt.

That’s how the mother of convicted psychotic cat killer Aleeta Raugust describes her feelings after her daughter was sentenced to what is believed to be the longest jail term for animal cruelty in Canadian history.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.