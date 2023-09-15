Terrified. Horrified. Sickened. Full of shame and guilt.
That’s how the mother of convicted psychotic cat killer Aleeta Raugust describes her feelings after her daughter was sentenced to what is believed to be the longest jail term for animal cruelty in Canadian history.
On Thursday, Raugust was handed 6.5 years in prison for torturing and killing nine cats and threatening to burn her mother Cassandra’s house down.
🧵I need to address the horrific situation my family is dealing with. Yes, it is my daughter Aleeta Raugust who was sentenced yesterday to 6.5 years in prison for the brutal killing of innocent animals. Well I do not owe anyone an explanation, I will try to give one.— 𝘾𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙖 𝙍𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙪𝙨𝙩🇨🇦 (@ThisIsMeCassie) September 15, 2023
And in fact, it was Cassandra Raugust and her transgendered son Elijah who called 911 and summoned the police who ultimately laid the charges after Aleeta call to inform her she’d murdered her ‘kitty’ named Zeus and threatened suicide.
In a lengthy Twitter (“X”) post Friday, Raugust said officers were in tears as they investigated the scene.
“Since the revelation of all of this has come to light, I have felt I’m watching the beginning of the Jeffrey Dahmer movie with my daughter in a starring role. I’m terrified of what is next should Aleeta be released into the community today,” she wrote.
“I fear that if Aleeta is released, it will be humans next.”
Cassandra said she knew “barely a tenth” of her daughter’s crimes and was just as shocked as anyone else to discover their magnitude and depth.
And though it came as a surprise, she said it wasn’t wasn’t unexpected and has long feared for both her and her family’s safety.
“When I gave birth to Aleeta, I knew something was different about her. I couldn’t console or comfort her as a baby. She would not nurse, I couldn’t cradle her. Her entire life we (her family) struggled with her behaviours. We always had her in therapy, support groups."
“From a young age it was clear Aleeta was different from her peers, she had more difficulty fitting into everyday life & activities and required extra support. We (her family) consistently sought out external resources to support her. These efforts were always met with resistance and struggle. We were always left with a sense of dissatisfaction and disappointment that we couldn’t meet her needs.”
Last December, after not hearing from her, Aleeta called her mother in tears, saying she was homeless. Like any parent would do, Cassandra said she paid her troubled daughter’s bills and gave her a job.
Within one week, she “received the phone call that has forever changed our lives.”
Cassandra also shared a letter she wrote to Judge Mike Dinkel urging him to keep Aleeta behind bars:
“Dear Judge Mike Dinkel,
“I am left with utter sadness and remorse as I write you in regard to my daughter Aleeta Anne Raugust. I thank you in advance for considering my words. I take responsibility that Aleeta didn’t have a picture perfect life."
“I was a young mother, having her at the of age 20 years old. I grew up with my daughter. However I assure you Aleeta’s life was full of love, opportunity and hope. I understood it takes a village to raise a child and I accepted all family, friends and the resources available to raise her."
“I as her mother am searching for a reasonable explanation to offer this court, to you to defend her crimes. I have none. I am horrified, full of shame and guilt."
“How can I ask the general public to understand the horrific nature of her crimes when I myself cannot."
“For this reason, I beg of this court to remand my daughter Aleeta to prison where she can access the help she clearly requires. Our family cannot handle another crisis."
“While I’ve come to accept this isn’t my fault, the healing has not even truly begun.
—Cassandra Raugust
