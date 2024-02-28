Monica Lewinsky signed as face of fashion house Reformation in vote campaign

Monica Lewinsky has been signed as the new face of major women’s fashion house Reformation to lead a voting campaign in partnership with Vote.orgLewinsky is now an author and anti-bullying activist who famously had an affair with President Bill Clinton in the ‘90s when she wasa 22-year-old intern. Clinton was 27 years her senior. Reformation launched its new work-wear voting campaign on Monday, which has the theme, "You've Got the Power,” “reminding" people of their voting "power,” per BBC. "Voting is using your voice to be heard, and it's the most defining aspect of democracy," Lewinsky said per the Reformation website. "If you wanna complain for the next four years, you gotta go out and vote."For the campaign, Lewinsky sports a leather trench coat, a colourful two-piece suit, cardigans, and other work-style attire. "It's a super important election year and faith in big institutions is pretty low," Reformation’s website states, detailing voter registration details. "We get it. We don't wanna be another brand just tell you to vote, so we partnered with experts at Vote.org."Reformation donated US$25,000 to Vote.org, which is a non-partisan organization that encourages people to vote. Lewinsky told Elle magazine in an article published Monday that she teamed up with Reformation for the campaign to mitigate voter frustration and apathy for the upcoming 2024 US presidential election. “We all have to be reminding each other that we can't let that get in the way of needing to vote, that that's how we use our voice. That's where our power is," she said. “I don't know if this will sound corny but I think a way that women can feel more empowered is by recognizing places that they may need more assistance and asking for that assistance.”Lewinsky also said the opportunity was a “real gift” and has accepted herself more in the past year than she ever has before. "It was a year of acceptance,” said Lewinsky. “I was able to accept so much about myself and my life and where I am, and so that meant coming into 50 was great. I’m excited about this new decade and I'm hopeful—which, for someone with a lot of trauma, even saying that feels scary."Lewinsky reappeared on the public stage in 2014 as an outspoken critic of cyberbullying. She called herself “patient zero” when it came to bullying on the internet. In 2018, she spoke out about the presidential affair, where she called Clinton’s behaviour a “gross abuse of power.”“(He was) the most powerful man on the planet, “ she said, “with enough life experience to know better.”