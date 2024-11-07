News

MONKEY BUSINESS: Dozens of research primates escape lab in South Carolina

Dozens of research monkeys escape lab in South Carolina
Dozens of research monkeys escape lab in South Carolina Western Standard Canva/Alpha Genesis research center
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
South Carolina
monkeys are on the loose
Alpha Genesis research center
Beaufort County
Yemassee Police Department

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news