MONKEY BUSINESS: Dozens of research primates escape lab in South Carolina

South Carolina authorities have issued a warning alerting residents 43 monkeys are on the loose after they escaped from a local research facility — and to steer clear of them. In 2016, 19 monkeys escaped the same facility — they returned to the lab six hours later. Police said “multiple officers” have set up traps and are currently using thermal imaging cameras to round up the "skittish" loose monkeys, which escaped from the Alpha Genesis research center in Beaufort County. "Alpha Genesis currently has eyes on the primates and are working to entice them with food," said authorities, per CBS News. In the meantime, said police, people in the vicinity should lock their doors and windows. “Residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows secured to prevent these animals from entering homes,” wrote the Yemassee Police Department on social media Thursday. “If you spot any of the escaped animals, please contact 911 immediately and refrain from approaching them.”.The monkeys are "very young females weighing approximately six to seven lbs." Police say due to their young age, they’ve never been used for testing.Alpha Genesis describes its staff as “primate research specialists."“(The company) provides the highest quality nonhuman primate products and bio-research services world-wide,” Alpha Genesis's website states.“We are dedicated to providing only the best and most cost-effective primate research and development support to the scientific community.”Yemassee police said multiple officers were tasked to locate and capture wayward monkeys, and they “want to assure the community that there is no health risk associated with these animals.”