An Australian father, Riley Whitelum, took on a group of aggressive monkeys on a beach in Thailand, defending his young kids, and eventually punching one of the monkeys in the mouth, all captured on video.

Whitelum and his partner, Elayna Carausu, are on a sailing adventure around the world, on their boat, La Vagabonde, recording their adventures on videos posted to their YouTube channel, which has more than 1.8 million subscribers.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

