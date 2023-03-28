An Australian father, Riley Whitelum, took on a group of aggressive monkeys on a beach in Thailand, defending his young kids, and eventually punching one of the monkeys in the mouth, all captured on video.
Whitelum and his partner, Elayna Carausu, are on a sailing adventure around the world, on their boat, La Vagabonde, recording their adventures on videos posted to their YouTube channel, which has more than 1.8 million subscribers.
Recently, the group, which included the couple’s friends, identified by Fox News as Forrest and Leyla, arrived off the coast of Thailand, intent on doing some snorkeling. Carausu decided to explore a reef while Whitelum and Forrest stayed on shore, looking for monkeys
They soon found them, or the gang of monkeys soon found and surrounded them.
“Whitelum and his two kids watched as the monkeys wandered over to where they had camped out, then tried to chase the monkeys off when they went after the family’s bag, containing phones, wallets and passports in it,” says Fox News.
The video shows a monkey then lunging at Darwin, one of Whitelum’s sons. The father hit the monkey, which ran away.
He was able to retrieve the bag, while taking a few more swings at the monkeys, leaving him with a bleeding cut on his hand from a monkey’s tooth.
"It was hectic. It was actually scary, could have scared him (Darwin) for life," Whitelum said after the incident, reports Fox News, adding Carausu said if they had known how frequently people report monkey attacks on the island, they "wouldn’t have visited.”
With the cut to his finger, it was determined he was at risk of rabies, so he went to hospital for the first of preventative shots.
"I need to have five or more needles into my wound or around it, then five shots over 20 days, then another shot today," Whitelum said on the video.
"So two shots today and five in my finger, and another four shots over the next 20 days."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.