McGill ethics professor Douglas Farrow issued a scathing condemnation of Prime Minister Trudeau in a recent substack commentary and stated Chinese interference in Canadian elections is only the latest scandal urban Liberal voters apparently tolerate.
“Young Castro…has been caught once again with his pants down, this time by CSIS” wrote Farrow at the start of a March 8 post entitled “That Justin Transition”.
The professor wondered why the RCMP is looking hard for who leaked the documents while there were no repercussions when CSIS destroyed its files on Pierre Trudeau.
“The behaviour of this man, and of his party, is not merely irresponsible. It is criminal in character and treasonous in kind. It makes a mockery of Canada's fundamental law and openly repudiates the principles on which the country was built. It regards the nation-state as such, the country itself, as an anachronism,” Farrow wrote.
“The Justin Transition is not a transition from nasty fossil fuels to beautiful green energy. (Ask the Chinese about that.) It's a transition from democracy to oligarchy.”
A “shameless” Trudeau has not changed course, Farrow wrote, but instead discounted the seriousness of “foreign interference in a federal election”,”secret treaties with the World Economic Forum [and]…big pharma”, “illegal data collection and dishonest data suppression during the pandemic”, and “Emergencies Act abuse.”
To Farrow’s mind, Canada's largest urban centres share the blame.
“Yes, the prime minister is shameless. But so are we. We put him into power. We've been keeping him in power… It's not even the hopelessly compromised NDP. It's the urban voter in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. The urban voter has kept him in power,” Farrow wrote.
“It's not really a People's Republic of China problem we're facing, is it? Rather, it's a supine people of Canada problem. We have become so morally diminished, and in consequence so politically lethargic, that we stand for nothing and can abide almost anything.”
Farrow said the Canadian media has abandoned “intrepid reporting” for “government subsidies and palatable lies” and Canadian urbanites don’t seem to mind.
“People have grown to prefer lies to truth. The urban voter doesn't much care about truth,” Farrow wrote.
“Tell him something is necessary for his safety, or even for his convenience, and he'll be the first to queue up for it.”
This weakness that facilitated deceptions in COVID times could soon foster more, Farrow warned, such as people being
“What is just about the ‘just transition’ from self-sufficiency to surveillance capitalism? Or from communities of our own design to fifteen-minute cities of someone else's design?... [Here, people will be] “penned up in their ‘smart’ new kennels, where their every move will be monitored.”
“Did the urban voter learn nothing from the last three years? He was told to follow the Science, which turned out to be dangerous, unscientific nonsense, serving only to advance chaos and, with it, the new world order of authoritarian technocrats. Climate ‘science’ is no different. Yet he presses on blindly, undeterred by the evidence of his own folly or by an ever-more-brazen ruling class.”
Farrow concluded urban voters will suffer at the hands of their government for trading a distortion for objective truth.
“Jesus told us that we would know the truth and the truth would set us free. J. S. Mill, who was still listening to the Serpent, told us that if we were free we would know our own truth. There's a world of difference there,” wrote Farrow, a professor of theology and ethics.
“For those who fancy themselves free to invent the truth are sure to become the subjects and playthings of those more inventive than they. More inventive, or in young Castro's case, more determined and more shameless.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(15) comments
Finally Douglas Farrow clued in! DAH
Absolutely spot-on! Say it like-it-is...there is no longer time for contemplation and reflection...we are staring directly at corrupt behaviour each and every day.
Thank you, Lee Harding and Dr. Farrow, for this excellent article regarding this shameful, disgraceful, heartbreaking betrayal of our country by our so called "government." Ideally, we can rid ourselves of this traitorous regime and stain upon our democratic nation asap.
Thanks for this article. I just pray that the urbanites wake up to the lies before the next federal election.
folks with half a brain saw this from the get go
Wow! A McGill professor speaking out! This guy has brass balls the size of watermelons.
He's PARTLY correct with regard to urban voters keeping Trudeau power. Jagmeet Singh, by supporting Trudeau, is the only thing preventing an election RIGHT NOW that would certainly topple Trudeau.
'in' power
Very strong admonishment and I will agree but the ones that need to hear this are south of Timmons between London and Saguenay. They may not even be exposed to the truths from MSM
This article is gold. Possibly will be my favourite from WS for the year. 👍
[thumbup]
Have to say..I agree...woe is Canada...
Excellent article
We are truly in a fascist terrorist state
Anything is justifiable at this point because obviously there is no rule of law for Trudeau and his fascist demons
Thanks Boris!
Exactly! And now there's Bill C-11 to censor WS, Rebel News, True North, The Counter Signal et cetera.
Glad you mentioned The Counter Signal, Keean Bexte is reporting from the Netherlands right now where the Dutch government is working on expropriating some 3000 farms and to destroy agriculture as a whole for 'the greater good'.
