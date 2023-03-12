Trudeau and Xi Jinping
Courtesy of CBC

McGill ethics professor Douglas Farrow issued a scathing condemnation of Prime Minister Trudeau in a recent substack commentary and stated Chinese interference in Canadian elections is only the latest scandal urban Liberal voters apparently tolerate. 

“Young Castro…has been caught once again with his pants down, this time by CSIS” wrote Farrow at the start of a March 8 post entitled “That Justin Transition”.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(15) comments

Drax
Drax

Finally Douglas Farrow clued in! DAH

Report Add Reply
don.vaillant
don.vaillant

Absolutely spot-on! Say it like-it-is...there is no longer time for contemplation and reflection...we are staring directly at corrupt behaviour each and every day.

Report Add Reply
Mollydogg
Mollydogg

Thank you, Lee Harding and Dr. Farrow, for this excellent article regarding this shameful, disgraceful, heartbreaking betrayal of our country by our so called "government." Ideally, we can rid ourselves of this traitorous regime and stain upon our democratic nation asap.

Report Add Reply
ConcernCitizen
ConcernCitizen

Thanks for this article. I just pray that the urbanites wake up to the lies before the next federal election.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

folks with half a brain saw this from the get go

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Wow! A McGill professor speaking out! This guy has brass balls the size of watermelons.

He's PARTLY correct with regard to urban voters keeping Trudeau power. Jagmeet Singh, by supporting Trudeau, is the only thing preventing an election RIGHT NOW that would certainly topple Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

'in' power

Report Add Reply
guest1008
guest1008

Very strong admonishment and I will agree but the ones that need to hear this are south of Timmons between London and Saguenay. They may not even be exposed to the truths from MSM

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

This article is gold. Possibly will be my favourite from WS for the year. 👍

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Have to say..I agree...woe is Canada...

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Excellent article

We are truly in a fascist terrorist state

Anything is justifiable at this point because obviously there is no rule of law for Trudeau and his fascist demons

Report Add Reply
Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

Thanks Boris!

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Exactly! And now there's Bill C-11 to censor WS, Rebel News, True North, The Counter Signal et cetera.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Glad you mentioned The Counter Signal, Keean Bexte is reporting from the Netherlands right now where the Dutch government is working on expropriating some 3000 farms and to destroy agriculture as a whole for 'the greater good'.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.