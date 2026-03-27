Montreal man charged with human trafficking in Calgary

A 33-year-old Montreal man has been charged in Calgary following a human trafficking investigation that police say uncovered multiple victims and may involve others across Canada.The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ human trafficking unit, with assistance from the Calgary Police Service, charged Neylson Benoit-Ancion on March 12 with several offences tied to the alleged exploitation of women for sex.Investigators say two victims have been identified so far, while additional individuals may have been targeted as part of the suspect’s movements across the country. Police are urging anyone who may have had contact with the accused to come forward.Staff Sgt. Matt Pumphrey said cases like this often involve suspects travelling between jurisdictions, making it more difficult to locate victims who may no longer be in the area but could provide critical information.Benoit-Ancion faces charges including trafficking a person, obtaining a material benefit from sexual services, procuring a person for sexual services, and advertising sexual services.The investigation was launched in early March after a tip was received through Crime Stoppers. Authorities say victims have been connected with support services through ALERT’s safety network coordinators, and additional resources are available through provincial helplines.Benoit-Ancion has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 10.Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, which led the investigation, is a provincially funded unit focused on tackling organized and serious crime across Alberta.