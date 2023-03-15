Montreal subway

Montreal Metro train 

 Courtesy Shanmugamp7/Wikimedia Commons

Montreal resident Moomen Rhouma avoided deportation to Tunisia when he received a conditional discharge for sex crimes he committed in the Montreal subway system. 

“Mr. (Bojan) Prosenski's letter essentially indicates if Mr. Rhouma is convicted, he risks being ‘declared inadmissible and subject to a removal order by deportation without investigation before the Division of the Immigration,’” said Court of Quebec Justice Suzanne Costom in a ruling. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

And this is what is wrong with our country...there is no punishment for crime...

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Truly Canadian

