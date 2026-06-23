UPDATED: Montreal shooting suspect confirmed as 25-year-old Lethbridge man

CALGARY — The Quebec coroner’s office has confirmed the suspect killed in Monday’s deadly shooting in Montreal is 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield, of Lethbridge.Little is publicly known about Hatfield, who is believed to have been responsible for an attack that left Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34, a Montreal police officer, and Michel Mizrahi, 68, a civilian, dead, while injuring another officer.In the aftermath of the shooting, a 104-page manifesto allegedly authored by Hatfield began circulating online.The manifesto is written in the style of an academic paper complete with subheadings, citations and extensive footnotes. It repeatedly references what it describes as a "biological imperative" governing male and female behaviour, as well as offering critiques of capitalism, class relations, modern social structures and what the author describes as declining social cohesion..Hatfield's name appears on the University of Lethbridge Dean's Honour List for Winter 2026, where he was recognized as one of only two students for outstanding academic achievement in philosophy.The manifesto draws extensively on philosophical and historical sources, citing figures including Herodotus, Cicero, Aristotle, Thomas Hobbes, and Karl Marx, among many others.In an official statement the University of Lethbridge confirmed Hatfield had been a student at the university and said that the institution was “aware of the tragic event that occurred in Montreal yesterday morning.”“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives or were injured,” the statement reads."Violence, such as the actions that occurred yesterday, has no place in our society. The University also strongly condemns the views and ideologies that have been attributed to the shooter in media reports."The university added it is "cooperating fully with appropriate authorities."The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) confirmed on Tuesday morning it is assisting Quebec authorities with the ongoing investigation into Monday’s shooting and has executed a high-risk search warrant at a residence on Lemoyne Cres. in Lethbridge that is reportedly connected to the investigation.LPS has evacuated several neighbouring residences and is asking members of the public to avoid the area.