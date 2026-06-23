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UPDATED: Montreal shooting suspect confirmed as 25-year-old Lethbridge man

The Quebec coroner’s office has confirmed the suspect killed in Monday’s deadly shooting in Montreal is 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield, of Lethbridge, Alberta.
The Quebec coroner’s office has confirmed the suspect killed in Monday’s deadly shooting in Montreal is 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield, of Lethbridge, Alberta.X screenshot
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Alberta
University Of Lethbridge
Lethbridge Police Service
Lethbridge
Karl Marx
Lethbridge, AB
montreal shooting
Seth Scott Hatfield
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