Montreal strippers to strike during F1 weekend

TORONTO — Montreal strippers are planning a walkout during one of the city’s busiest weekends of the year, demanding recognition as employees with the same workplace protections afforded to other workers.The strike is scheduled for May 23 during Formula One weekend, when Montreal’s strip clubs and massage parlours typically see a surge in business. Organizers say workers will skip shifts to protest unsafe conditions and the lack of labour protections in the industry.According to reporting by the Montreal Gazette, most strip club dancers in Montreal are not paid a salary and instead rely entirely on tips. Dancers are also often required to pay “bar service fees” ranging from $40 to $100 per shift simply to work.The Montreal Gazette reported some dancers leave shifts owing money after earning fewer tips than the fees charged by clubs. Workers involved in the planned strike say the current arrangement leaves many strippers without basic labour protections because they are classified as self-employed rather than employees..Organizers argue the classification denies dancers access to workplace protections such as paid leave for on-the-job injuries. The Montreal Gazette reported injuries are common among strippers, who frequently perform in high heels on uneven floors.The issue reflects a broader shift within Montreal’s sex industry. Francine Tremblay, a former stripper who now lectures on the sex industry at Concordia University, told the Montreal Gazette dancers previously received hourly wages in addition to tips. Tremblay, who left the industry in 1988, said those protections allowed workers to qualify for benefits and compensation unavailable to many dancers today.The Montreal Gazette also reported current workers allege they face sexual harassment from customers, unsanitary conditions in some venues and little support from management when complaints are raised. Massage parlour workers reportedly face similar issues, particularly because some businesses operate in legal grey areas.The strike is being organized by the Comité autonome du travail du sexe (CATS), a Montreal-based sex worker advocacy group founded in 2019. Organizers have not disclosed how many workers are expected to participate in the walkout but are encouraging dancers and massage parlour employees across the city to join.The timing of the planned protest could have a significant impact on club owners, as Formula One weekend is among the busiest and most profitable periods of the year for Montreal nightlife businesses.Organizers say the strike is intended to draw attention to what they describe as widespread exploitation within the industry and to push for formal recognition of sex work as legitimate labour.