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Montreal's largest school board dismisses over 150 staff due to new secularism law

Centre de services scolaire de Montréal reports losing close to 150 support workers as a result of new provincial secularism law
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Logo of the Centre de services scolaire de MontréalCSSDM on Facebook
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Montreal
Quebec Government
Caq Government
Quebec Politics
Quebec secular law
expansion of quebec secular law
Montreal school board

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