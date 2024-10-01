News

Moose Hide Campaign bars Rustad from wearing pin

The group claimed the BC Conservative leader had failed to uphold standards of respect for Indigenous people and "those along the gender continuum."
John Rustad
John RustadScreenshots: Facebook / YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Indigenous
David Eby
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
Moose Hide Campaign
pin

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news