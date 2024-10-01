Moose Hide Campaign bars Rustad from wearing pin

The Moose Head Campaign has barred John Rustad from wearing their trademark leather pin. The group claimed the BC Conservative leader had failed to uphold standards of respect for Indigenous people and "those along the gender continuum."."After much reflection, I am writing to inform you that the Moose Hide Campaign is withdrawing our permission for you to wear the Moose Hide Pin," co-founder and spokesperson Raven Lacerte wrote in a letter to Rustad.Lacerte went on to note that the campaign's mission was to implement Article 22.2 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which says, "States shall take measures, in conjunction with Indigenous peoples, to ensure that Indigenous women and children enjoy the full protection and guarantees against all forms of violence and discrimination." She added that for her campaign, that included people on the "gender continuum" as well."The Moose Hide Campaign has distributed over 7 million moose hide pins to Indigenous and non-Indigenous people across Canada and withdrawing permission to wear the Moose Hide pin is a rare and extraordinary step for the Campaign to take," Lacerte continued. "However, elected leaders have a unique level of responsibility and accountability to uphold basic standards of respect, including respect for Indigenous Peoples and for those along the gender continuum."She said that despite barring a party leader from wearing the pin, it would "continue to work with people across the political spectrum and with representatives from every sector in BC and throughout Canada."Rustad has been a supporter of the campaign for years, and was there wearing the pin when Moose Hide Campaign Day was proclaimed in the province in 2017."Every day is the right day to raise awareness about violence and make a commitment to be part of the solution," then-Aboriginal Relations Minister Rustad said. "Moose Hide Day is always an important day that focuses our attention and by proclaiming this day, our province is underlining the importance of this grassroots, BC-born campaign and doing our part to grow the movement."