Moose Jaw Warriors Logo
Image courtesy of the Moose Jaw Warriors

The Moose Jaw Warriors (MJW) are focusing on their season as the Western Hockey League (WHL) continues its investigation into four players who are suspended indefinitely.

WHL Logo

The suspended players violated the WHL Standard of Conduct, but details haven't been released

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

A small picture in the big picture here. imho hockey is the best 'game' there is, I just hope the deep thinkers running it understand it needs to be torn down and built back up with or without them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.