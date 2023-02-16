The Moose Jaw Warriors (MJW) are focusing on their season as the Western Hockey League (WHL) continues its investigation into four players who are suspended indefinitely.
The suspended players violated the WHL Standard of Conduct, but details haven't been released
The rest of the team's day-to-day life stays the same as they wait for the investigation outcome.
“It’s been pretty quiet, it’s the same place we were a week ago and a day ago,” MJW Head Coach Mark O’Leary told Moose Jaw Today.
“We haven’t been told anything. We’re just in wait-and-see mode.”
O’Leary said the suspensions are affecting the team. They lost their top goaltender, an NHL-drafted defenseman, and another two elite prospects.
“I think the message to the team is that we’re still a really good team right now and we just have to take it game by game,” said O’Leary.
“There are individuals who are going to play more and get more opportunities, and while you can’t always pick and choose your opportunity or when it comes, it’s your job to be ready when it does come. There are players who are going to play a lot more minutes in all three positions and they should be looking forward to that opportunity.”
O’Leary wants his players to focus on being a team. It is normal not to have every player suited up for each game.
“The first thing you have to do is do your job,” said O’Leary.
“It’s a team sport, but at the same time, everyone has responsibilities, whether that’s in the game or anything else, so you pick up the loose ends from the guys who are out.”
O’Leary said “it’s a shock” but “these kids are pretty resilient and I like the mood around the rink today.”
The four MJW players missed Wednesday’s game against Edmonton with a team suspension and on Saturday, the WHL indefinitely suspended them.
“It’s tough circumstances, I’m not going to lie about that,” said O’Leary.
“But at the same time, every day, it gets a little bit brighter around here. We’re still excited about the opportunity we have, we’re looking for home-ice advantage in the playoffs and the excitement around the team going into playoffs and aspirations to do well … we’ll have to wait until we see what the league decides, but right now we can only worry about ourselves.”
O’Leary compared the suspensions to a sudden bunch of injuries, but they have to get through it and be ready for the playoffs.
“We’re not going to get any sympathy from anyone else, everyone is going through their stuff,” said O’Leary.
“It’s our turn to go through some adversity right now, and we’d rather do it now than in April. We’ll get through this, this too shall pass, and we’ll keep going on.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
A small picture in the big picture here. imho hockey is the best 'game' there is, I just hope the deep thinkers running it understand it needs to be torn down and built back up with or without them.
