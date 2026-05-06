More alleged victims come forward as Edmonton dating app sexual assault case expands to nine complainants

An Edmonton sexual assault investigation has widened significantly after five more women came forward, bringing the total number of complainants to nine and resulting in a new wave of criminal charges against a 56-year-old man.Police say the additional allegations surfaced after an earlier public appeal, prompting investigators to lay 10 more charges against William McMullin, who was initially arrested in March.The case began in April 2025 when a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted after meeting a man through online dating platforms, including Facebook Dating, Bumble and Tinder. Investigators allege the suspect invited the woman to his home, where she was drugged and assaulted.At the time of McMullin’s arrest on March 17, 2026, police had identified four adult female complainants. Following a March 25 news release by the Edmonton Police Service, five additional women contacted investigators.The new charges include sexual assault, administering a stupefying substance, assault with a weapon, voyeurism, assault, mischief under $5,000, intimidation, unlawful confinement and criminal harassment.Police believe the alleged offences may have occurred in both Edmonton and Calgary and are warning there could be more victims dating back to 2021.Staff Sgt. Brian McGuigan of the Edmonton Police Service said investigators expect that more complainants could still come forward as awareness of the case grows.McMullin remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 22. Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized to contact police.