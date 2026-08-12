More charges laid against Fauci; he can't 5th amendment his way out of these

CALGARY — Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the man who ‘guided’ the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the US has gone from the frying pan into the fire.

Fauci was grilled by a US Senate committee in late July about how and why he made decisions during the pandemic but invoked his 5th amendment rights by not answering the 111 questions posed to him.

The 5th amendment protects Americans from having to answer questions that may incriminate them and that could expose them to criminal prosecution.

Ironically, Fauci may have incriminated himself in at least one of 34,000 text messages found on his government- issued cell phone.

One text from January 2021, when COVID-19 vaccines were just being rolled out, was sent to then-Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, which read “Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose. this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.”

Murphy replied by saying Fauci was making a good point, but it ended there; Fauci did not issue a warning and women in their first trimester were urged, if not forced, to get a second jab.