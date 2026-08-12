More charges laid against Fauci; he can't 5th amendment his way out of these

CALGARY — Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the man who ‘guided’ the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the US has gone from the frying pan into the fire.
Fauci was grilled by a US Senate committee in late July about how and why he made decisions during the pandemic but invoked his 5th amendment rights by not answering the 111 questions posed to him.
The 5th amendment protects Americans from having to answer questions that may incriminate them and that could expose them to criminal prosecution.
Ironically, Fauci may have incriminated himself in at least one of 34,000 text messages found on his government- issued cell phone.
One text from January 2021, when COVID-19 vaccines were just being rolled out, was sent to then-Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, which read “Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose. this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.”
Murphy replied by saying Fauci was making a good point, but it ended there; Fauci did not issue a warning and women in their first trimester were urged, if not forced, to get a second jab.
At the time, Fauci’s focus was on everyone taking the vaccine, including booster shots.
After Fauci’s refusal to answer questions, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress.
Committee Chair Rand Paul, said the panel sent its contempt referral to the Justice Department and US Attorney for Washington, DC, Jeanine Pirro's office for possible prosecution. The Justice Department has confirmed receiving the referral and said it is reviewing it.
Fauci has limited protection from prosecution under a pardon given to him by former President Joe Biden, which covers the years 2014 to 2025. But, he can be charged for any breach of the law before or after those years.
On Monday, President Trump said he had yet to speak to Attorney General Todd Blanche or Pirro about prosecuting Fauci.
"I have not spoken to him about that, no," Trump told reporters when asked whether he had discussed the matter with either Blanche or Pirro, according to NBC News.
Fauci is also facing legal proceedings from three US state attorney generals, which will look into his handling of the pandemic.
The attorneys general are James Uthmeier (Florida) John McCuskey (West Virginia) and Liz Murrill (Louisiana).
The probe will centre on awards, professional opportunities, financial incentives, grants and COVID-19 guidance Fauci either received or provided that impacted businesses and consumers in Florida, according to a release from Uthmeiers’ office, reports The Hill.
Authorities also have Fauci’s personal diary, which documents his thoughts and actions during the pandemic years on a government computer, which gave the attorneys general access.
In the diary, Fauci fawned over his growing popularity and fame due to his daily media appearances and highlighting his interactions with celebrities.
“It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country,” he wrote in May 2020.
The attorneys general will be looking for any laws Fauci broke and if he “personally profited” off of the guidance he issued, said Uthmeier.
“Fauci’s diary focused more on self-promotion than the legitimate safety concerns from the mRNA vaccines,” he said.
“While Fauci was pushing for book deals, awards, and fortune and fame, Floridians were being deceived and harmed by his misrepresentations.”
Uthmeier said Fauci could have broken Florida law if he “personally profited” off of the guidance he issued.
“The American people deserve to know if they or their elected leaders were misled or manipulated. Both my office and I support Attorney General Uthmeier’s efforts to uncover the truth,” said McCuskey, adding “the public deserves answers about the origins of the pandemic and the government’s response. What we know already is Fauci lied, we just don’t know yet how much.”
The states’ subpoena to Fauci commands him to produce documents from January 3, 2020, through the present by the end of the month.
The list of requested documents includes awards Fauci received or was considered for, and professional opportunities he either pursued, considered or was offered, including professorships, book deals and memoir contracts.
Fauci’s pardon from Biden does not protect him from crimes committed and charges laid in individual states.