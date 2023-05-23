Canada/China flags
According to recent data from the department of Foreign Affairs, China has more “diplomats” assigned to Montréal than any other country, including France. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the House Affairs committee has expressed concerns about the unusually high presence of Chinese envoys in Canada.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

On Beijing Interference

“In the matter of Beijing’s friends in high places in this country, and the long reach of Xi Jinping’s strongarm and influence-peddling infrastructure in Canada, it’s way later than we think. It may be too late.”

~ Terry Glavin, subscribe at therealstory.substack.com

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

It’s probably just a coincidence that Trudeaus riding is in Montreal as well right? After all he admires the Chinese basic dictatorship, are all eastern voters blind? Can you

Not see what Trudeau is? He isn’t even hiding his dictatorial tendencies any more.

