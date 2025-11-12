More energy, less methane: Alberta launches $29M programs to cut emissions

Alberta is rolling out two new programs aimed at lowering methane emissions while doubling responsible energy production by 2035. The province is spending $29 million to help energy companies adopt new technologies and continue reducing emissions, supported by the industry-funded Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) system.The $22-million Methane Reduction Deployment Program, delivered through Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA), will provide up to $1 million per project, covering up to 50% of eligible costs. The program is designed to help oil and gas companies deploy proven methane reduction technologies and expand internationally.A second initiative, the $7-million Methane Reduction Demonstration Program, in partnership with the NGIF Accelerator, will help startups and small businesses test new methane reduction technologies at energy sites. Successful projects can receive up to $750,000, covering up to 75% of eligible costs..Alberta has already cut methane emissions from the upstream oil and gas sector by 52% since 2014 while oil production grew more than 54%. Officials say the province-led approach has saved industry about $600 million and positioned Alberta as a global leader in methane management.“The world needs more responsibly produced energy, and Alberta is answering that call,” said Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas. “Solutions developed in Alberta are being deployed here and around the world. These new investments and programs will continue to help lower costs, protect jobs and attract investment to maintain Alberta’s leadership in this space.”.Industry leaders say the programs will accelerate innovation, improve environmental performance and support Alberta’s competitiveness. Doug Ndegwa, CEO of Spartan Controls Ltd., noted, “We have proven we can deliver emission reductions and responsibly develop our energy opportunity. There is more we can do.”