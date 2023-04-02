Assignment

It’s the same school that, Western Standard reported in mid-March, required health class students to complete a 10-point assignment titled ‘Fantasy Story’ if they missed coursework at the school.

Parents of students at Churchill High School in Eugene, OR are demanding officials on the school board resign after reports surfaced of an explicit sexual game used as a student assignment, as part of the school’s ‘Health 2 Human Sexuality’ class.

The assignment, called ‘With Whom Would You Do it’ involved a virtual spinning wheel labeled with sexual categories. Students were allegedly instructed to respond when the wheel stopped and write the initials of the person they would engage in the sex act with,” reports Fox News Digital.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

