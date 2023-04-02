Parents of students at Churchill High School in Eugene, OR are demanding officials on the school board resign after reports surfaced of an explicit sexual game used as a student assignment, as part of the school’s ‘Health 2 Human Sexuality’ class.
The assignment, called ‘With Whom Would You Do it’ involved a virtual spinning wheel labeled with sexual categories. Students were allegedly instructed to respond when the wheel stopped and write the initials of the person they would engage in the sex act with,” reports Fox News Digital.
It’s the same school Western Standard reported in mid-March required health class students to complete a 10-point assignment titled ‘Fantasy Story’ if they missed coursework at the school.
Instructions on-line read, “For those students who were absent, you will write a short story of a paragraph or two. This story is a sexual fantasy that will have NO penetration of any kind or oral sex (no way of passing an STI)."
The assignment directed students to choose three items, such as candles, massage oil, feathers and flavoured syrup, to use in the story.
That assignment drew the wrath of parents, who expressed their disgust, not just because of the assignment, but also because they were not made aware of it.
Parent Justin McCall told Fox News Digital his older daughter, who is in the 10th grade at Churchill High School, revealed the assignment had also been conducted in class and the teacher asked students to pick the sexual items written on a piece of paper out of a hat that he passed around.
It was McCall’s daughter who told him about the ‘With Whom Would You Do It’ assignment.
"My daughter told me it was literally up on the board, and it mentioned you know who are you going to have anal penetration with, oral sex, licking of the ear, kissing and vaginal sex," McCall said, calling the assignment "disgusting and wrong," reports Fox News Digital, adding “a coordinator attempted to speak with McCall's daughter about the incidents but was directed to the family's legal counsel.”
It’s not the worst of it.
Beth Ball, a school alumnus, enrolled her child in the school district, before the sex-charged courses became known, because she had a positive experience, but when the child entered Grade 9 at Churchill, he received an assignment to read a novel called I'll Give You the Sun.
"The first five pages of the book talk about how [the main character] is getting beat up and he's turned on by it. He gets a boner," Ball told Fox News Digital. "For me, that's completely unacceptable because it's saying if you're getting abused or picked on, it's normal and in fact you should like it."
Fox News Digital reviewed the book, finding “the scene described by Ball takes place early in the book when the main character wrestles with another student.”
Ball, asking why the book was in the curriculum, was told by an official at the school the book got good reviews, initiating conversations on complicated issues, after which, she pulled her child from the school.
"And then this sexual essay hit, and I wasn't surprised in the least," Ball said.
Eugene School District Superintendent Andy Dey said in a March 16 school board meeting, “they had identified 'shortcomings' in their curriculum and recommended the sexual fantasy's lesson not be administered again,” reports Fox New Digital.
