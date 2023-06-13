RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme stated they're investigating more than 100 cases involving foreign interference during testimony at Tuesday's Procedure and House Affairs committee.
One of those investigations is focused on allegations of intimidation towards Conservative MP Michael Chong (Don Valley North, ON) and his family.
Duheme said the RCMP contacted election officials regarding the allegations.
They have specifically addressed the claims made by other elected officials who believe Beijing has targeted them.
Additionally, there have been allegations that several Chinese police stations were operating within Canada.
However, Duheme told MPs that those police stations have now been closed.
“We are comfortable, based on the criminal intelligence that we have, that the activities in the specific areas have shut down,” said Duheme.
“I put a caveat; the policing activities have shut down, but be mindful the buildings they were using sometimes are community halls, which are meant for other means, but we’re confident with the intelligence that we have the policing activity that was being done there has been shut down and investigations are continuing.”
According to Duheme, only one case resulted in criminal charges out of the ongoing investigations.
In November 2022, a Hydro-Quebec employee was arrested and charged. The individual is accused of allegedly trading secrets with the Chinese government.
In May, the federal government confirmed a report from The Globe and Mail.
The report revealed that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) had information in 2021 showing that China was exploring ways to intimidate Chong and his extended family in Hong Kong.
China denied the allegations of targeting Chong or his family. These allegations came after Chong voted in February 2021 to support a House of Commons motion that condemned China for a “genocide” of the Uyghur minority group.
As a result of the dispute, Canada and China expelled diplomats from each other's countries.
CSIS made a policy change and is now obligated to inform MPs about any threats, regardless of their severity.
NDP MP Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC) said that CSIS had informed her about being targeted by Chinese government interference. The attempts to interfere with Kwan began during the 2019 federal election and are believed to be ongoing.
China also targeted Conservative leader Erin O'Toole during his tenure as Conservative Party of Canada leader in the 2021 federal election, said intelligence officials.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
Nothing will ever happen and we will not know the truth! The RCMP are corrupt and work for black face pedophile Trudeau! They will protect him him and his globalist communist pedophile buddies!
More of the government investigating itself? Truddy truly believes Canadians are down right stupid!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.