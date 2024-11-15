News

More than 10,000 foreign student acceptance letters flagged as fraudulent

Hundreds of Indian students in Canada protest visa expirations
Hundreds of Indian students in Canada protest visa expirationsWestern Standard Canva/Reddit
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Department Of Immigration
Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre
NDP MP Jenny Kwan
Bronwyn May
visa applications
International Students Branch
foreign students from India

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news